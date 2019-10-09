Isaac Gauvey is the new 4-H extension agent with University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Washington County Cooperative Extensive Service. Gauvey started his new position in June.

My name is Isaac Gauvey, and I am the 4-H County Extension Agent for Washington County.

I attended Arkansas State University-Beebe for my associate's degree in agriculture business/animal science and moved on to Arkansas Tech University where I obtained a bachelor of science degree in Agriculture Business, with an animal science emphasis.

I knew for a long time that I wanted to work in Extension. I grew up in the Arkansas 4-H program in White County where I served multiple times as president of my 4-H club and Teen Leaders.

As a 4-H'er, I participated in many events at the local, county, district and state levels. A few highlights from my 4-H career were attending Citizenship Washington Focus in D.C., winning the state Parliamentary Procedure competition and placing 3rd nationally in Parli. Pro. at Western Nationals in Denver, and attending the National Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Program contest.

There's a lot more I could list, and all of those contests and events were great, but that wasn't what 4-H is about to me.

To me, 4-H was about establishing lifelong friends from across the country. It was about becoming a better leader and learning to work as a team. 4-H was about being a part of something bigger than myself.

Now that I am a 4-H Agent and leader, my views haven't changed much! Teaching youth how to be the best they can be and how to succeed is what 4-H is all about. My goal is to inspire and lead the youth in our area to become better leaders, better speakers, and better people. I can tell you that the youth here are special and that I am so excited to be a part of their growth and development.

In the words of John Quincy Adams, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader."

These are the leaders and doers of tomorrow, and it is a great honor to have this opportunity to inspire, teach, and lead our future. The 4-H motto is "To make the best better," and that rings true in Washington County and in the great state of Arkansas.

General News on 10/09/2019