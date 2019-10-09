Photos: Burk, Rogers, Piecuch, Hamblen

Gary Edward Burk

Gary Edward Burk, 61, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

He was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Memphis, Tenn., to Bill and Frances Burk. He graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1977 and moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and serving his community with the Samaritan Fellowship Church. He also celebrated 16 years of sobriety with the Cherry St. Group in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Coy and Virginia Burk; his parents, Bill and Frances Burk; and his brother, Michael Eugene Burk.

Gary is survived by his sons, Timothy Scott Burk of Hoover, Ala., and Travis Edward Burk of Farmington, Ark.; daughter, Hannah Danielle Dorsey of Rogers; brother, Randy Alan Burk (Decrecia) of SouthHaven, Miss.; sister, Jennifer Lynn Burk of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; grandchildren, Gavin, Connor, Harmony, and Alex; and nieces and nephews, Jessica, Zack, Chelsea, Candice, Jesse, Madison, and Megan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Samaritan Fellowship Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Samaritan Fellowship Church.

Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony (Tony) O. Craigg

Anthony (Tony) O. Craigg, 70, quietly slipped into the arms of Jesus Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., one week after suffering an accident at his home in Grove, Okla.

He was born on May 19, 1949, in Sand Springs, Okla., to Margaret Markle Craigg and Walter Craigg. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Martin Harris. Martin was a traveling salesperson so his family moved often throughout Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. Changing locations so often helped Tony develop his charm and easy-going personality. He never met a stranger and could boast of having friends throughout the United States.

During the Viet Nam era, he joined the United States Army. He was trained as a Helicopter Gunner. It was during this period that he was exposed to Agent Orange which caused him to suffer many debilitating medical issues in his later life.

He was a born "fixer." A man of many talents, he had a knack of knowing how things were put together and how to make repairs. Although he was a trained Mill Wright and was employed by various companies until retirement, he was well known to friends and family as either McGiver or Mr. Fix-It. He was a constant source of knowledge to friends and family.

He loved the outdoors and outdoor sports. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to go camping. In short, he loved life and enjoyed anything that provided him time to be with friends and family. Recently buying his lake home in Grove was a dream come true. The last few months of his life were filled with joy. Nothing pleased him any more than to have his home filled with family and friends.

On Nov. 11, 1985, in Tulsa, Okla., he married, what he described as his biggest challenge, Anne Burnett. The Lord never brought two more opposites together. Despite their differences, the couple formed a union that even death will not separate.

On Aug. 31, 1990, the couple made their final home in Prairie Grove. He loved it there and quickly became involved in the community. A lifelong Christian, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Grove, and served as a church Elder. He was also a member of the House of Representatives for Life Ministries. He served as a member of the Planning Commission for the city of Prairie Grove and was a 32nd degree member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lora Phillips.

Left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Anne and grandson, Kyzer Wilmer, of the home; son, Anthony O. Craigg Jr.; daughter, Colleen Marie Craigg; stepdaughter, Leslie Fall Leaf and husband, Chris; brother, James Harris and wife Patricia; sister, Tori harris; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members.

Funeral services were held at the First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Grove on Oct 8, 2019 with the Rev. John King officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Bob Powell, Tyler Harris, Jeff Barnett, Steve Stills, Bob Sanford, and Jared Beck. Interment followed in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove with Masonic Rites and Military Rites at graveside.

Nichols Stephens Funeral Service of Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Virgil M Ewers Jr.

Virgil M. Ewers Jr., 72, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 18, 1946, in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of Virgil M. and Mary (Casey) Ewers. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1968.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary A. Ewers Dunn.

Survivors include two sons, Virgil J. Ewers of Sandusky, Ohio, and Jeffery A. Ewers of Lincoln; one daughter, Sarah O'Brien and her husband Jeff of Lincoln; five sisters, Joan Snezek of Ft. Worth, Texas, Faye Mickle and her husband David of Sandusky, Ohio, Rita Bartholomew and her husband Al of Huron, Ohio, Marilyn Stevens and her husband Bill, and Jane King all of Sandusky, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jesse Sanders, Jaret and Allison Ewers and Chantry and Regan O'Brien;

Funeral service were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Sanctuary, P.O. Box 97, Lincoln, AR 72744.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements

Leta Mae Hamblen

Leta Mae (Garner) Hamblen, 88, of Farmington, Ark., passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Muldrow, Okla., to Harley and Lena Garner. She was one of 10 children. After surviving the depression of the 1930s, the Garner family worked a large peach farm in Clarksville, Ark. In 1943, they relocated to Farmington to a house east of the Hamblen family farm where she met the love of her life, Jack Hamblen. She and Jack dated until he was drafted into the war in 1944. After he returned, they were married in the Walnut Grove Church. A marriage that would last 64 years until Jack's passing in 2013. Early in the marriage a house fire would destroy all their possessions. Afterwards, she worked outside the home at jobs including Sears and Mcllroy Bank to help support her family and rebuild. She gave up her banking career to focus on raising her two children, Jackie and Linda. She loved and actively cared for her family, home, and the Hamblen farm the rest of her life.

She was an active member of the Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church. She loved the Walnut Grove Church and community. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was devoted to her family. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Harley and Lena Garner; her husband, Herbert Jack Hamblen; three brothers, Lewis (Buddy), Billy, and Glen Garner; three sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Hamblen, Reba Tannehill, and Leola Woodard; and her son-in-law, Kelley Lewis.

She is survived by her son, Gary Jack Hamblen and wife Faye; her daughter, Linda Marie Lewis and husband Gene Jones; her grandsons, Gary Hamblen and wife Kellye, and Kevin Lewis and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, L.J., Abigayle, and Sarah Hamblen; and three brothers, Bobby Garner and wife Peggy, Paul Garner and wife Marcia, and Harley Garner Jr. and wife Becky.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Chapel at Walnut Grove (Walnut Grove Church) on Highway 170 in Farmington, with burial following at Cemetery Hill in Farmington.

Memorials may be made to Cemetery Hill Cemetery, c/o Luginbuel Funeral Home, P.O. Box 193, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Glenda Lankford

Glenda Lankford, 79, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. She was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ark., the daughter of Ewell and Lucille (Wilson) Tunnell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Lankford; her parents; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lankford; and one brother, Gary Tunnell.

Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Martin of Bella Vista, Ark.; one son, Alan Lankford of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Jason, Jeff, and Jaymeson Brown, Breigh Anne, Lindsey and Carter Lankford; three great-grandchildren, Alyson and Collin Brown and Aniya Lankford; one sister, Gaylene Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark., with burial following in Wedington Cemetery. No graveside service was held.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Jacquelyn A. (Baugher) Piecuch

Jacquelyn "Jackie" A. (Baugher) Piecuch, 72, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home. She was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, to Elwyn and Arlene Hillier Baugher, who preceded her in death.

She was a hairstylist and salon owner until 1979 when she and her husband, Joe, moved to Arkansas from Ohio. She then began cooking at the Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville where she was known for her homemade rolls. Being a wife, mom and granny were her favorite jobs. Family always came first. She was also an avid crafter.

She is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Joseph "Joe" Piecuch of the home; two daughters, Patty Smith and husband, James of Farmington and Darlene Cassat and husband, Chuck of Fayetteville; two sisters, Terri Gernentz and husband, Craig of Southington, Ohio, and Janet Kimbel and husband, John of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Aaron Smith and wife, Hannah, Brooke Smith, Cody Cassat, Drew Smith and Emily Cassat; one great-grandchild, Raylynn Smith; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Beard's Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either the Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762 or the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jane Rogers

Betty Jane Rogers (Leach) of Farmington, Ark., passed away at her beloved home at Peachtree Village on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

She was born on March 4, 1927, in Newport, Ark., to Charles Frank Leach and Celia Elma Leach (McMillin). She was a constant reader, a lover of chocolates, and an avid collector of teddy bears. She was the "candy lady" at Peachtree Village, sharing her pleasures with friends and staff as a sign of love and thanks. She waited patiently for 31 years for her time to reunite with the one love of her life, her husband Neal, who died unexpectedly in 1988. She is finally at peace.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Albert; two sisters, Rhoda Mae and Mary Francis; and her beloved husband, Herbert Neal Rogers.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and his wife Rosemary of Farmington and David and his wife Lisa of Metairie, La.; one sister, Bobbie Massey of Newport; four grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Tiffiany, Christina and T.J., Christopher and Tori, and Brandon and Amelia; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Maddi, Caden, Gabriella, Kamden, and Elliose.

A private graveside service is planned for the family in Searcy, Ark. The family requests no flowers.

Beard's Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville is in charge of arrangements.

