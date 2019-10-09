Washingon County has multiple 4-H clubs for children and teenagers who are interested in becoming involved.

The purpose of 4-H is to give youth, ages 5 to 19, an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Youth in 4-H clubs will learn life skills, enhanced leadership skills and increase self-esteem while serving in a number of community service projects.

Participation in 4-H clubs gives young people an opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

The following is a list of the 4-H clubs in western Washington County, where and when they meet:

• Bethel Grove, 6:30 p.m. last Monday of every other month, Bethel Grove Community Center.

• Cane Hill, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Cincinnati Fire Department.

• Cove Creek Clever Clovers, 7 p.m. second Monday, Cove Creek Church fellowship hall.

• Goin' Showin', 7 p.m. second Thursday, Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Arena.

• Hogeye, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, 12863 Baker Mountain Road, Prairie Grove

• Lincoln, 5 p.m. second Tuesday, Central United Methodist Church

• Prairie Grove, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Prairie Grove Middle School cafeteria.

• Vet Science, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, Fayetteville Central EMS.

General News on 10/09/2019