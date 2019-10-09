To me, 4-H means hard work and family. Joining 4-H fairly young, I have built a very large family through the county fair, 4-H events, and 4-H competitions. I can always turn to these people for answers to questions, advice, and knowledge.

The great thing about a 4-H family is having access to the vast knowledge and wisdom inside everyone. You can find answers to everything from parliamentary procedure to sheep judging, tree species to insect genera.

I also include hard work because being an active member requires just that. What everyone would immediately think of as hard work in 4-H would likely be in animal projects. Sure that is hard work, but that's not all 4-H is. 4-H teams require practice toward perfection in order to have the best chance of success. As an individual Arkansas state winner in wildlife, I know that the individual competition also requires a lot of work.

Truly, anything 4-H related requires investment, but that just leads to bigger rewards. 4-H has meant a lot to me over the years, and I hope other folks have enjoyed it as much as I have.

General News on 10/09/2019