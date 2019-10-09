FARMINGTON

Friday Afternoon Movie

Farmington Public Library will show the movie "Toy Story" at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Popcorn will be provided.

LINCOLN

Monster Mash Ball

Lincoln Events on the Square committee will host Monster Mash Ball from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the community building on Lincoln Square. Pay at the door, $3 single person, $5 couple, $10 for family. There will be a costume contest, food, drinks and music.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Cornhole Tournament

Prairie Grove Public Library, 881 W. Buchanan, will sponsor a double elimination cornhole tournament 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The fee to enter is $12.50 per person. Registration is at 2 p.m., play begins at 2:30. Prizes will be awarded for first-third place.

Golf Tournament Postponed

Prairie Grove Chamber's golf tournament at Paradise Valley has been postponed until Friday, Oct. 18, due to the rain over this past weekend. Entry fee for the four-man scramble is $400. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Dale Reed at dreed1@arvest.com or Ashley Taylor at ashleytaylor517@yahoo.com.

Trunk Or Treat

Prairie Grove Police Department will sponsor its annual Trunk or Treat beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The event will include food, candy, inflatables and facepainting.

