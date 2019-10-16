LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER After retiring as an emergency room nurse and director, Becky Pratt of Lincoln opened her own nursery out in the county on Wedington Blacktop Road. The log cabin behind her serves as the business office.

LINCOLN -- Becky Pratt went from tending to patients in the emergency room to tending plants on her flower farm.

Pratt, a retired emergency room nurse and emergency room director with 40 years of experience, opened her own small business in the county about five years ago.

Becky's Flower Farm is located at 10128 S. Wedington Blacktop Road, northeast of Lincoln, and mainly offers perennials and flowering shrubs in a beautiful, rural setting with pasture land, trees, a small pond and a log cabin for office space.

Her nursery is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and from 12-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.

"This is something I've always wanted to do," Pratt said. "It's a lot of work but I enjoy it. I don't mind being out here by myself all day long and just working on the plants. It's relaxing to me."

Pratt grew up in California but she and her husband returned to the Lincoln area to be near her parents and purchased about 70 acres of pasture land in 1994. Her grown children soon followed. They've operated a beef cattle farm but just sold off the last of their cattle last week.

Since returning to Arkansas, she's worked at Washington Regional Medical Center, in consulting and the last five years in Bentonville before retiring in 2015. She started her flower farm, she said, because she didn't want to sit around in retirement.

Becky's Flower Farm is a licensed and inspected nursery. Pratt propagates most of her own plants to grow and sell and has learned the nursery business through lots of research.

She said she sells to nurseries and to several landscapers, along with providing business for retail clientele.

"I have a lot of local people who come here, and young people who come who have new homes," Pratt said. "My pricing is good because I don't have the overhead. We can do more one on one, walk around and talk about it."

Her advice to young couples for landscaping is to take one section at a time, so they are not overwhelmed. She said she enjoys walking around her farm with customers to help out with ideas. She allows them to take plants home and place the containers where they want to plant the shrubs. If they are not happy, they can return it and exchange it for another plant.

The most important thing to know before planting a shrub or perennial, Pratt said, is if the area is in the sun or in the shade. That helps when deciding what to plant where.

Along with taking care of her flower farm, Pratt also participates in the Junk Ranch in the fall and in the spring and sells plants during the Clothesline Fair in Prairie Grove.

For more information, Pratt has a Becky's Flower Farm website, Facebook page and Instagram.

