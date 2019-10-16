COURTESY PHOTO Elise Pinkerton from Fayetteville won the 8-12 age division for the Apple Festival's Youth Talent Show. She sang “Rise” and won $100 and a trophy for her award.

LINCOLN -- A standing room only audience viewed the 2019 Arkansas Apple Festival Youth Talent Contest at the beautiful Lincoln Library performance hall on Saturday, Oct 5. This event showcased 11 talented vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists.

Elise Pinkerton from Fayetteville, a vocalist, won the 8-12 division. She sang "Rise." First runner-up was Jackson Ray from Prairie Grove, a violinist. Pinkerton received $100 and a trophy, and Ray was awarded $75 and a trophy.

Vocalist Lane Bunnell of Prairie Grove won the 13-17 age division, singing, "I Saw the Light." He also accompanied himself with a guitar and harmonica. Bunnell received $100 and a trophy. First runner-up was a duo from Springdale, Kaitlyn Hutchison and Kaylee Cooper, performing a clogging dance to IBUB. They received $75 and a trophy.

Other talent show participants were Varun Venkataraman, a guitarist from Bentonville; Tesa Pack from Lincoln, a vocalist; and Morgan Gibbs, a vocalist. They all gave good performances to round out the younger group.

Trombonist Samuel Lannutti from Farmington, vocalist Tarun Venkataraman from Bentonville, vocalist Jadyn Johnson from Lincoln, and Deanna Lannutti from Farmington, also singing a solo, gave excellent performances for the rest of those in the older age division.

A crowd of about 90 people expressed great enthusiasm for these talented young people and appreciated the work all the library staff and city workers put into this event to make it such a wonderful experience.

