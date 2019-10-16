Oct. 16-24

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Following is the schedule of events for the next week at Battlefield State Park.

Thursday, Oct. 17

INEXPLICABLE CONFUSION, 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Federal General James Blunt's unorthodox march to the Battle of Prairie Grove narrowly averted catastrophe, yet revived hope for the Federal Army. Join a park interpreter at the west overlook (driving tour stop 11) for a 30-minute program on how one mistake may have saved the Federal Army from disaster. Meeting at West Overlook (Stop 11 on Driving Tour).

Friday, Oct. 18

BATTLEFIELD WALK, 7 - 7:45 p.m.

Join a park interpreter for a tour of one of the nation's most intact Civil War battlefields. Lasting approximately 45 minutes, visitors will explore the battle lines along the ridge at the state park. Meet at Hindman Hall Museum.

GRAVE MATTERS, 8 - 8:30 p.m.

Join a park interpreter to uncover the Victorian concept of the "good death" and the transformation of life and death wrought by the Civil War. While all are welcome, this program deals with mature content and is best suited for ages 12 and up. Meet at front of Borden House.

Saturday, Oct. 19

SPIRIT WALK, 9-10 p.m.

Experience the sights, sounds, and spirit of Prairie Grove Battle Field State Park after dark on this short walk. Visitors will meet living historians and walk about one-half mile with only the light of a lantern. We will then chat about our experiences over a cup of warm cider around a camp fire. Tickets are $5, cash only, and must be purchased in advance by stopping by Hindman Hall Museum and visitor center. This program is limited to 15 people. In the event of bad weather, rain checks will be issued that can be used at another Spirit Walk in October. Meet at the amphitheater

Thursday, Oct. 24

"SAVE THE HORSES!"- THE 20TH WISCONSIN INFANTRY AT PRAIRIE GROVE, 2 - 2:30 p.m.

"Save the horses!" This cry rang out from the men of the 20th Wisconsin Infantry as they charged Confederate lines during the Battle of Prairie Grove. Join a park interpreter for a 30 minute program on the 20th Wisconsin and discover why they were so concerned for the horses. Meet at Borden entrance trailhead.

Community on 10/16/2019