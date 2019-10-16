LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Fred Collins has been tending to his sunflower and vegetable garden in Prairie Grove for 25 years. It's located on Buchanan Street and can be seen from the road.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A field of beautiful tall sunflowers in the middle of Prairie Grove is the result of a 25-year labor of love.

Fred Collins, a former member of Prairie Grove City Council, planted the garden on 20 acres located between Buchanan Street (U.S. Highway 62B) and Bush Street in front of Prairie Grove High School.

Collins, who also worked as a University of Arkansas professor, said he planted the garden, named Collins Country Garden, "just for fun" and "to stay out of my wife's hair."

He adds, "I love doing it and I enjoy seeing all the people."

In the fall, the field of sunflowers can be seen from the highway, and Collins said the flowers are free for those who want a few for personal use to enjoy in their homes. He asks that people pay if they want lots of flowers for an event, such as a reception or wedding. The flowers are not there for people to pick and then try to sell, he said.

In addition to the sunflowers, fall vegetables are available for free for personal use. These vegetables include turnips, radishes and kale. Collins also grows gourds and the price for these is based on the size. When Collins is not around, a self-service box is on site for people to place their payments in the box.

Collins grew up north of Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. He graduated with his undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas, earned a master's degree from Colorado State and achieved his doctoral degree in genetics from Purdue University.

He taught statistics and two crop courses at the University of Arkansas and then worked for a seed company for 10 years. After that, Collins said he did consulting work and decided to start his country garden.

Normally, Collins said, he plants his sunflower seeds at different times so sunflowers will continue to grow throughout the season. This year, however, it was too wet to do that and he planted all at once in June. He said this is why the garden has so many flowers at once this time of year.

Collins, 78, said this may be his last year for the country garden.

"I'm getting old," he said, smiling.

General News on 10/16/2019