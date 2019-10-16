FARMINGTON -- In consecutive years at Farmington's Allen Holland Field, the father-son duo of Coach Ronnie Huckeba and Jeb Huckeba presented the Fellowship of Christian Athletes message.

Those, who attended both events could glean from two distinct perspectives, each blending a rich gridiron experience with the force of faith.

Dramatic Razorback Win

Jeb Huckeba preceded his father as a featured speaker to area athletes during an Oct. 11, 2018, FCA "Fields of Faith" held at Farmington's Allen Holland Field.

The former Arkansas Razorback who went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL told the story of being on the field with the Razorbacks holding a 3-point lead over South Carolina at Little Rock's War Memorial Coliseum during his freshmen season of 2001.

The Gamecocks penetrated the red zone reaching Arkansas' 15-yard line when the Razorback defense stiffened, forcing fourth down and a potential game-tying field goal attempt.

Jeb Huckeba was part of a "field-goal block" special teams unit that included 6-foot-4, 260 pound Carlos Hall, who had a 40-inch vertical leap.

"The fans and the atmosphere was incredible. So loud that I couldn't get the call from my teammate, who was standing right there," Jeb Huckeba said. "The ball's snapped, the holder holds, I hear a thump and then I hear another thump. I look up. Our players are going crazy. The fans are going wild. We blocked the field goal, and sealed the victory."

He then launched into a detailed account of "Four Pillars of Code Red," utilizing challenges to achieving excellence on the gridiron to compare and contrast a Christian walk of faith.

Veteran Football Coach

Nearly a year later, his dad, Ronnie Huckeba, spoke Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at an FCA "Fields of Faith" event. Ronnie Huckeba became head coach at Harding University, of Searcy, from 2007 to 2016 after serving 21 seasons as an assistant.

Ronnie Huckeba compiled a record of 69--40, winning a Great American Conference championship while guiding his last team at Harding into the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs. He was named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coach of the Year for Region 4 in 2016, and honored as Gulf South Co-Coach of The Year for 2010. The Bison achieved three consecutive 9-2 seasons from 2012-2014 followed by a 7-4 mark in 2015 and a 13-1 record in 2016.

Various Speakers

Farmington athletes Jared Jowers, one-half of a state-tournament boys tennis team, and Joelle Tidwell, from the Lady Cardinal girls basketball team, shared their personal testimonies during "Fields of Faith."

A student worship band performed and Farmington teachers Adam Simmons and Brian Dean also spoke. Ron Harris, of Springdale, rounded out the speaker line-up while giving way briefly to rapper/poet Lawrence Jamaal, who fearlessly performed one of his songs a capella style with no soundtrack. Attendees enjoyed free food and games. LIFE Ministries helped with food and serving at the event.

