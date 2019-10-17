After the rainy days, and more predicted to come, Saturday was clear and cool, seeming to be made perfect among the rainy weather, for our annual Myers family reunion at Charlie and Carol Pitts home in Siloam Springs. Around 40 were present, some early, some late, and some just for "a while," but it was the usual bounty of good food and lots of "catching up." They came from Fayetteville, Springdale, Farmington, Morrow, Rogers and Lincoln in N. W. Arkansas. Francine Sanderson came from Bethany, Okla., and Don and Dianna Bradley, their daughter Felicia Ramerz and her two daughters, Sophia and Gracie, came from Okmulgee, Okla.

This year's gathering makes about the 30th year that Charlie and Carol have hosted the event, carrying on the tradition set by our parents, though times are different now. "Back when," the "Blue Law" was in effect, as all businesses were closed on Sunday, so no one was on the job then, leaving all free for church and fellowship. Now, our young ones are all working, and it is impossible for them to get off on Sunday (and in this instance, even on Saturday).

The rain came again Sunday, with about 2 inches here, but more bad flooding north of us, in Cave Springs, Bentonville, etc. from 6 inches to one we heard of, about 10 inches. Roads washed out, still flooded and closed this week.

Now, some "food for thought."

Start of daylight saving time springs forward one hour at 2 a.m. This makes an hour less of warm and wonderful Spring. Standard time returns in November, and this makes an hour more of miserable winter, another government job done backward.

Happy birthday to Taylor Bradley, Kendrick Bentley, Darlene Cheatham, Herman Cox, Ruth Andrews, Ashlee Wofford, Dalton Bradley, Ryan Cochran, Talon Taylor.

Happy years, all!

