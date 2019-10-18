Sign in
VOTE: Lincoln play of the week October 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Lincoln senior Blake Arnold (22) catches a pass from quarterback Levi Wright, fought his way past two defenders into the end zone to complete a 36-yard touchdown play as time expires in the first half.

Arnold's reception gave the Wolves a 27-20 halftime lead on their way to a 39-34 win at Berryville Friday.

Visit our website to cast your vote for the best play of the week.

Sports on 10/19/2019

Print Headline: VOTE: Lincoln play of the week

