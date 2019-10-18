Lincoln senior Blake Arnold (22) catches a pass from quarterback Levi Wright, fought his way past two defenders into the end zone to complete a 36-yard touchdown play as time expires in the first half.

Arnold's reception gave the Wolves a 27-20 halftime lead on their way to a 39-34 win at Berryville Friday.

