ANNETTE BEARD/TIMES OF NORTHEAST BENTON COUNTY/Pea Ridge seniors Mason Harris (No. 32) and Gavin Warden (No. 26) close in on Prairie Grove running back Jared Harger. The Tigers lost 57-28 Friday at Blackhawk Stadium.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The first quarter of Prairie Grove's road game at Pea Ridge was like watching "Kung Fu Fighting," Carl Douglas' 1972 hit proclaiming, "those cats were fast as lightning."

"We opened pretty well against Pea Ridge offensively. In the first quarter we were playing pretty well," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

Jared Harger rushed for 150 yards and in his first game back from injury Foster Layman rushed for 127 yards.

Unfortunately for Prairie Grove, the Tigers couldn't keep up the pace for the remainder of the game and lost 57-28 at Blackhawk Stadium Friday. Pea Ridge senior tailback Samuel Beard finished with 271 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries, while quarterback Tate Busey's totals were 124 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, plus he completed 6-of-12 passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Pea Ridge received the opening kickoff and needed only four plays to score, switching to the air after three runs with Busey throwing the first of his two touchdown passes 7 yards to Brayden Ralph.

Layman made his presence known by bursting through for a 32-yard rushing touchdown, which combined with Paytin Higgins' PAT kick tied the game at 7-all less than three minutes into the contest.

Pea Ridge answered with Busey passing 9 yards to Hunter rains for a touchdown only to have Prairie Grove rip off another long scoring run. Facing fourth-and-two at their own 44, Prairie Grove quarterback Knox Laird handed off to Jared Harger, who raced 57 yards to the house. Higgins' kick again evened the score, this time at 14 points apiece.

Prairie Grove matched Pea Ridge point-for-point through the first seven minutes, but then allowed three straight Blackhawk touchdowns.

Rains spoiled any momentum Prairie Grove may have hoped to build by returning the ensuing kickoff 39 yards. On the next play Busey got free for a 56-yard touchdown run as Pea Ridge assumed a 21-14 lead as the first quarter ended and never trailed again.

A shanked punt gave Pea Ridge a short field from the Tiger 37 as the second quarter got underway. The Blackhawks added two more scores in the second period.

Prairie Grove was stopped at the Blackhawk two as time expired leaving Pea Ridge with a 35-14 lead at the half.

"That would have made a difference," Abshier said, noting he wants more consistency from his offense.

Midway through the third period Prairie Grove couldn't convert a third down, but Laird passed 33 yards to fullback Keiandre Hobbs for a touchdown on fourth-and-16. Harger ran in a 2-point conversion pulling the Tigers within, 35-22.

Beard scored from 20 yards out and Pea Ridge built its lead back to 21 points, at 43-22, when Beard also ran for a 2-point conversion.

Prairie Grove drove for its final touchdown, scoring for the third time on fourth down. Hobbs reached the end zone from 9 yards away with 7 seconds remaining. The kick failed, making the final, 57-28, in favor of Pea Ridge.

This week the Tigers take on Gentry with capable Brandon Atwood playing quarterback for the Pioneers.

"I think their offense is pretty good," Abshier said. "He's the dangerous kind because he can run and throw and they've got a couple of guys who can catch it."

Both teams enter the game with identical 2-2 conference records with the winner having a leg up on a potential playoff berth.

PEA RIDGE 57, PRAIRIE GROVE 28

Prairie Grove^14^0^8^6^--^28

Pea Ridge^21^14^8^14^--^57

First Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Brayden Ralph 7-yard pass from Tate Busey, (Luis Reyes kick), 10:43.

Prairie Grove -- Foster Layman 32-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 9:45.

Pea Ridge -- Hunter Rains 9-yard pass from Tate Busey (Luis Reyes kick), 7:06.

Prairie Grove -- Jared Harger 57-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 5:45.

Pea Ridge -- Tate Busey 56-yard run (Luis Reyes kick), 4:06.

Second Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Samuel Beard 37-yard run (Luis Reyes kick), 11:00.

Pea Ridge -- Tate Busey 1-yard run (Luis Reyes kick), 4:06.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Keiandre Hobbs 33-yard pass from Knox Laird (Jared Harger run), 7:45.

Pea Ridge -- Samuel Beard 20-yard run (Samuel Beard run), 1:00.

Fourth Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Samuel Beard 79-yard run (Luis Reyes kick), 11:22.

Pea Ridge -- Daniel Deleon 6-yard run (Luis Reyes kick), 7:22.

Prairie Grove -- Keiandre Hobbs 9-yard run (kick failed), 0:45.

Sports on 10/23/2019