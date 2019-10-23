MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's offensive unit prepares to put the ball in play at the line of scrimmage. Farmington was defeated 49-21 by Vilonia Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

FARMINGTON --

Fans who have yet to experience the luxuries of enjoying a football game at Cardinal Stadium have one last opportunity as Farmington hosts Huntsville Friday.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the last home game of the season.

Veteran assistant coach Steve Morgan has served on the staff of legendary Farmington coach Allen Holland, who won state championships in 1972 and 1973 while compiling a 189-37 record from 1969 through 1991, followed by his son, Jay Holland, 1992-1998; Bryan Law, 1999-2002, who is now superintendent; and current head coach Mike Adams, who recently won his 100th game at Farmington since taking over in 2003.

Morgan does a reality check when he comes to work at the brand new $16 million state-of-the-art Farmington Sports Complex.

"I still walk around at times and say, 'is this really ours?' It's unbelievable because we used to have to go places to see places like this and now we step out here every day and just enjoy the ultra-nice facility that our administration and community have put up here for us," Morgan said. "The kids love it. The coaches love it. The families all love it, and I'm part of that."

Morgan especially appreciates the facilities were constructed without laying a burden on the local taxpayers.

"That's the one thing that our administration has been good at over the years is improving our facilities without millage increases," Morgan said. "I can't say enough good things about Mr. Law and all the administrators that are working with him and our community members for doing that."

That takes some of the sting out even when last week's game didn't go so good with Vilonia beating Farmington, 49-21.

Vilonia's offense put six touchdowns on the scoreboard in the first half behind the running of Draven Smith, who rushed for 233 yards on 12 carries and the Eagles built a 40-14 halftime lead.

Vilonia took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 9 plays capped by Smith's 11-yard run. On the Eagles' second possession Tyler Moran escaped Farmington's defense, running 64 yards to put the visitors in front 12-0 after a pair of failed 2-point conversions.

Farmington couldn't sustain its offense and Smith ran 80 yards for the third Vilonia touchdown. Suddenly, Farmington was looking at a 19-0 deficit still in the first quarter.

The Cardinals, at last, mounted a drive keeping the ball 10 plays and finishing with senior fullback Josh Stettmeier's 2-yard touchdown carry on the first play of the second quarter, reducing the gap to 19-7. Stettmeier would gain 84 yards on 11 rushes.

Vilonia all but put the game away with three quick touchdowns in the second quarter. The Eagles outgained Farmington by a 484-188 margin throughout the first half.

Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers (11-of-15, 185 yards) passed to Moran for touchdowns of 20 and 18 yards, sandwiched around an 85-yard run by Smith down the left sideline to increase the lead to 40-7. Moran had 6 receptions for 149 yards and 2 carries for 77 yards.

Late in the half Farmington quarterback Marqwaveon Watson found Drew Sturgeon, who beat triple coverage for a 21-yard touchdown pass making the score 40-14 at intermission.

Watson completed 13-of-19 passes for 143 yards with Sturgeon making 8 catches for 95 yards.

Vilonia added a safety in the second half when Farmington's punter stepped out of the back of the end zone. Vilonia's final touchdown came on Seth Kirk's 2-yard run.

Decory Thomas scored on an 9-yard run for Farmington with 3:10 left in the game.

VILONIA 49, FARMINGTON 21

Vilonia^19^21^9^0^--^49

Farmington ^0^14^0^7^--^21

First Quarter

Vilonia -- Draven Smith 11-yard run (pass failed), 8:30,

Vilonia -- Tyler Moran 64-yard run (run failed), 5:19.

Vilonia -- Draven Smith 80-yard run (Lewis kick), 2:11.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Josh Stettmeier 2-yard run (Drew Sturgeon kick), 11:56.

Vilonia -- Tyler Moran 20-yard pass from Austin Myers (Lewis kick), 7:34.

Vilonia -- Draven Smith 85-yard run (Lewis kick), 2:11.

Vilonia -- Tyler Moran 18-yard pass from Austin Myers (Lewis kick), 2:18.

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 21-yard pass from Marqwaveon Watson (Drew Sturgeon kick), 0:11.

Third Quarter

Vilonia -- Safety. Punter stepped out of end zone, 9:53.

Vilonia -- Seth Kirk 2-yard run (Lewis kick), 6:11.

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- DeCory Thomas 8-yard run (Drew Sturgeon kick), 3:10.

TEAM STATISTICS

Vilonia^Farmington

Total plays^50^55

First downs^20^13

Total offense^537^264

Rushes-yards^31-394^42-121

Passing yards^185^143

Rush average^12.7^3.4

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^11-15-185-2-0^13-19-143-0-0

Punts-Avg.^1-40.0^4-43.0

Penalties-Yds^5-53^5-22

Third-down conversion^3-5^1-10

Fourth-down conversion^1-1^2-3

Fumbles-lost^0^0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Josh Stettmeier 11-84, Marqwaveon Watson 9-23, DeCory Thomas 1-9, Ian Cartwright 5-6, Jaden Schrader 6-0, Drew Sturgeon 1-(-1). Totals 42-121. Vilonia, Draven Smith 12-233, Tyler Moran 2-77. Totals 31-394.

PASSING -- Farmington, Marqwaveon Watson 13-19-143-1-0. Vilonia, Austin Myers 11-15-185-2-0.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Drew Sturgeon 8-95, Collin Hummell 2-11, Ian Cartwright 1-16, Ben Macedo 1-9, Jaden Schrader 1-5. Totals 13-143. Vilonia, Tyler Moran 6-149. Totals 11-185.

