LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys finished in 11th place as a team with a total score of 337 at the Class 3A boys state tournament held at the Blytheville Country Club.
Connor Schork paced the Wolves by shooting a 112 good for 54th place. Coming in 57th was Easton Bounds at 116, while Clay Pike finished 62nd with a 122.
Baptist Prep won the Class 3A boys state championship with 239 team points, followed by 2. Centerpoint, 271; 3. Bismarck, 276; 4. Harding Academy, 280; 4. Waldron, 280; 6. Trumann, 281; 7. Episcopal, 286; 8. Cedar Ridge, 293; 9. Charleston, 308; 10. Elkins, 332; 11. Lincoln, 337; and 12. Walnut Ridge, 339.
The top three individual players were Hagen Sanchez, of Baptist Prep, 73; Ben Farmer, of Dumas, 76; and Tyler Doucet, of Prescott, 79.
Class 3A boys state tournament
Blytheville Country Club
TEAM RESULTS 1. Baptist Prep 239; 2. Centerpoint 271; 3. Bismarck 276; 4. Harding Academy 280; 4. Waldron 280; 6. Trumann 281; 7. Episcopal 286; 8. Cedar Ridge 293; 9. Charleston 308; 10. Elkins 332; 11. Lincoln 337; 12. Walnut Ridge 339.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Hagen Sanchez, Baptist Prep 73
Ben Farmer, Dumas 76
Tyler Doucet, Prescott 79
Preston Nesterenko, Baptist Prep 83
Robbie Vaught, Baptist Prep 83
Jackson Lee, Episcopal 85
Gabe Daster, Centerpoint 85
Luke Montgomery, Trumann 85
Zach Redifer, Fountain Lake 85
Owen Baker, Baptist Prep 86
Jacob Loy, Bismarck 86
Clayton Anderson, McGehee 87
Braden Efird, Bismarck 88
Will Harness, Harding Academy 89
Andrew Haughaboo, CAC 89
Connor Everhart, Trumann 90
Kaden Owens, Centerpoint 90
Jayden Hutchins, Waldron 91
Lane Metcalf, Waldron 91
Jack Henry Wise, Harding Academy 91
Kragen Bradley, Clinton 92
Jed Johnson, Episcopal 94
Connor Wheeler, Cedar Ridge 94
Brayden Ross, Charleston 95
Dillon Fox, Centerpoint 96
Josh Weaver, Cedar Ridge 97
Drew Owens, Waldron 98
Adam Brown, Mountain View 99
Robert Hopper, Gosnell 99
Jesse Taggart, Charleston 99
Eli Henry, Harding Academy 100
Will Keedy, Newport 100
Mathew Cheshire, Piggott 101
Blayv Harness, Marshall 101
Carson McCoy, McCoy 101
Hunter Reese, Valley Springs 101
Brett Willing, Booneville 101
Blake Smith, Bismarck 102
Connor Suttle, Cedar Ridge 102
Tyler King, Elkins 103
Walker Hibbs, Walnut Ridge 104
Carson Withers, B.Harmony Grove 104
Brant Montgomery, Trumann 106
Logan Carney, Episcopal 107
Quade Young, Tuckerman 107
Ty Frederick, Elkins 108
Isaac Biggers, Walnut Ridge 109
Logan Bubulka, Bismarck 109
Wilson Massey, Lincoln 109
J.D. Summers, Cave City 109
Kayden Swindle, Harding Academy 109
Jesse Dees, Waldron 111
Dixon Wade, Episcopal 111
Connor Schork, Lincoln 112
Logan Smart, Charleston 114
Chandler Duncan, Mayflower 115
Easton Bounds, Lincoln 116
Nate Freeman, Lamar 117
Cason Brilley, Harrisburg 120
Kaden Horn, Centerpoint 120
Ashton Phillips, Paris 120
Weston Wheeler, Elkins 121
Clay Pike, Lincoln 122
Cayden McDaniel, Paris 123
Riley Rakota, West Fork 124
Cody McEntire, Walnut Ridge 126
James Dunman, Trumann 127
Andrew Prestige, Walnut Ridge 127
Peyton Hanson, Bergman 128
Nathan Taggart, Charleston 133
Justin Clem, Harrisburg 136
Wyatt Brewer, Elkins 138
Sports on 10/23/2019
Print Headline: Lincoln Boys Golf At State