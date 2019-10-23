MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's boys golf team (names not in order): features seniors Easton Bounds and Clark Griscom; juniors Weston Massey and Connor Schork; and sophomores Clay Pike, Trey Reed and Lincoln Morphis (not pictured). The Wolves are coached by Emilanne Slammons.

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys finished in 11th place as a team with a total score of 337 at the Class 3A boys state tournament held at the Blytheville Country Club.

Connor Schork paced the Wolves by shooting a 112 good for 54th place. Coming in 57th was Easton Bounds at 116, while Clay Pike finished 62nd with a 122.

Baptist Prep won the Class 3A boys state championship with 239 team points, followed by 2. Centerpoint, 271; 3. Bismarck, 276; 4. Harding Academy, 280; 4. Waldron, 280; 6. Trumann, 281; 7. Episcopal, 286; 8. Cedar Ridge, 293; 9. Charleston, 308; 10. Elkins, 332; 11. Lincoln, 337; and 12. Walnut Ridge, 339.

The top three individual players were Hagen Sanchez, of Baptist Prep, 73; Ben Farmer, of Dumas, 76; and Tyler Doucet, of Prescott, 79.

Class 3A boys state tournament

Blytheville Country Club

