MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln Homecoming attendants, Kynnidi Davis (left) and her brother, Tripp Davis.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Hollie Keith escorted by senior Nathan Khilling and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln freshman maid Ryleigh Landrum escorted by senior Kris Martinez and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Alyssa Bryant escorted by junior Jamie Garcia and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Tianna Anders escorted by senior Tanner Barnum and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln 2019 Homecoming queen Arianna Ortiz escorted by senior Christian Sellers and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Paisley Curtis escorted by junior Mason Beeks and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior maid Rachel Duplanti escorted by junior Audie Ramsey, son of Scott and Michelle Ramsey; and Lincoln assistant football coach Beau Collins.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln 2019 Homecoming queen Arianna Ortiz escorted by seniors Marcus Sturgill (left) and Blake Arnold.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Arianna Ortiz escorted by senior Christian Sellers and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Ashton Joffrion escorted by senior Chance Blankenship and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Emily Meckley escorted by senior Austin Raines and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Gracee Stout escorted by junior Daytin Davis and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Leah Greene escorted by senior Marcus Sturgill, son of Janet and Eddie Cox; and her brother.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior maid Trinity Adair escorted by senior Blake Arnold and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Destinee Rochier escorted by senior Jasper Terry and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore maid Katie Jones escorted by sophomore Brodey Bowen and her father.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln 2018 Homecoming queen Jessica Goldman, daughter of Greg and Alicia Goldman (left), returned to crown senior Arianna Ortiz as 2019 Homecoming queen. Ortiz was escorted by seniors, Marcus Sturgill and Blake Arnold.

Sports on 10/23/2019