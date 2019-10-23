Photo: Reese, Davenport, Hutchens, Reed

Don Roy Davenport

Don Roy Davenport, 78, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born March 14, 1941, in Yellville, Ark., the son of Victor and Juanita (Melton) Davenport.

He grew up and received his early education in Yellville, then moved to National City, Calif., where he graduated high school. He served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 2, 1961, to Feb. 2, 1965, during the Vietnam era. After his military service he spent most of his life doing layouts and design of sheet metal work for heating and air. He worked in Bella Vista, Rogers, Bentonville and Fayetteville. He retired in 2007 and pursued his hobbies of camping, fishing, hunting and had a deep love for the outdoors. He enjoyed the simple life, spending time with his family and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Doty; his father, Victor Davenport; and one brother, Russell Davenport.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Juanita Davenport of Prairie Grove; one brother, Gary Davenport and his wife Georgia of North Carolina; one son, Ricky Blakemore and his wife Carolyn of Prairie Grove; four daughters, Debra Brown and her husband Jerry of Rogers, Diane Reed and her husband Roger of Prairie Grove, Denise Stockberger of Rogers and Crystal Adams of Springdale; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Illinois Chapel Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Illinois Chapel Cemetery, and no graveside service was held.

Glenn Howell

Glenn Howell, 72, of Farmington, passed with close family by his side on Oct. 17, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Jeffrey; chosen daughter, Melanie Bunten and her friend Mike; grandson, Thomas Stark; and granddaughter, Madison Stark.

A visitation and celebration of his life was held at Beard's Funeral Chapel in Fayetteville, Ark., on Monday, Oct. 21.

Special thanks is given to Willard Walker Hospice Home, Ridgeview Baptist Church, and all the friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider becoming an organ donor and/or a donation in memory to your favorite charity.

Helen Hutchens

Helen Hutchens, 98, a resident of Viney Grove, Ark., passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Prairie Grove, Ark.

She was born July 23, 1921, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of Howard and Meryl (Qualls) Hooker. She was a longtime member of the Washington County Extension Club. As part of the club she was active in numerous fundraising activities, including cooking countless meals for the Prairie Grove Lions Club, the funds raised to help maintain the Viney Grove Community Building. As Honorary Mayor of Viney Grove, she was loved by many and she dearly loved her community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Veryl Hutchens; one son, Howard Boise "H.B." Hutchens; two daughters-in-law, Janet Sue Hutchens and Una Raye Hutchens; two brothers, Howard Hooker Jr. and James Harvey Hooker; and one sister, Ona Marie Hooker.

Survivors include two sons, James Roger Hutchens and his wife Doris of Lincoln, Ark., and Ronnie Hutchens of Fayetteville, Ark.; one sister, Doris Jean McConnell of Farmington, Ark.s; five grandchildren, Liz Hutchens, Gary Hutchens, Terry Hutchens and his wife Cathy, Doug Hutchens and his wife Melissa, Mike Hutchens and his wife Rami; seven great-grandchildren, Miranda, Jared, Bryce, Brenna, Nathan, Alex, and Chase; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She and Veryl considered friend and neighbor John Everett to be an honorary son.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery, and no graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Viney Grove Methodist Church, 751 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Bryan Hoyt Reed

Bryan Hoyt Reed, 94, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

He was born April 7, 1925, in Cane Hill, Ark., the son of John Hoyt and Rosa Sinks Reed where he lived most of his life. He graduated in 1943 from Cane Hill High School, now known as the historic Cane Hill College, where he was the oldest living graduate until his death.

He was probably best known as the "Apple Man" in his red pickup truck. He had owned and operated apple orchards in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas and was the owner and operator of Apple Town Fruit Stand in Lincoln. He was a farmer and had received awards for the farmer of the year and best turkey producer. He had served on the Lincoln School Board, Farmers Cooperative Board and was co founder of Today's Bank. His big smile, loud voice and uncompromising honesty and integrity will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth; one son, Billy Joe Reed; one daughter, Gloria Gibbs; and one sister, Billie Kidd.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Waters Reed; two daughters, Janice Martin of Prairie Grove and Carlita Drennan of Fredericksburg, Va.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Cane Hill Cemetery and no graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72703 or the charity of your choice.

Sharon Lee Reese

Sharon Lee Reese, 68, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12 2019. She was born on Sept. 29, 1951, in Orange County, Calif., to Elizabeth Anne Rumley and Shirley (Cowboy) Rumley.

In highschool she was captain of the tennis team and went on to earn a BA in Religion from Duke University. She continued her education at Emory University with an MA in Seminary, and later at Lindsey Wilson College with an MA in Counseling. She was raised on the beach in both Southern California and North Carolina, and she drank a sip of salt water at every visit to the ocean.

She was an infinitely resilient woman who always followed her curiosity. After college, she worked in restaurants as a cook and manager and built houses as a construction worker in Atlanta. At the age of 30, she purchased land in Kentucky to start a homestead farm where she raised tobacco and organic produce. As a single mother on the farm she raised her daughters, Margaret Elizabeth Reese, Rosalee Anne Reese, and Serena Ann Estes. In the 90's Sharon came to Fayetteville to be closer to her parents. She was the head baker at Ozark Natural Foods Coop for 18 years and nourished all comers with delicious baked goods and an open heart. In her later years she welcomed another daughter into her heart, Kelsey Virginia Power, and cherished her first grandson, Adam Michael Power.

She was a pillar to the community and a friend to anyone that needed one. She fostered compassion and acceptance to all that crossed her path. She adopted countless dogs and greatly enjoyed hiking them through the forests of the Ozarks. She marked the days of spring by the arrival of wild flowers, relished the sounds of songbirds, and loved spotting the silhouettes of turkey vultures soaring high above. No detail was too small to fill her with wonder and her fascination with this world and love for those in it is her legacy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth, and her father, Shirley.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret, Rosalee, Serena, and Kelsey; and her sister, Mary Abney.

A celebration of life will be held in early November. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local animal shelter in her name.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., in in charge of arrangements.

