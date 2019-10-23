LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Breanna Center takes care of the drive-through window at the new Fat Rolls bakery in Lincoln. The bakery, based in Prairie Grove, expanded to the building at 810 E. Pridemore about a month ago.

LINCOLN -- A plan by Fat Rolls Bakery in Prairie Grove to expand to a new building in Lincoln was a "last minute" decision, according to Jean Aldridge, who owns the bakery along with her husband, Jacob.

"The building became empty and someone said we should move there, and we did," Aldridge said. "This looked like a place we could step in and provide a drive-through for the area."

The Lincoln bakery is drive through only at 810 E. Pridemore Drive and open Monday through Saturday. Hours are 6-11 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7-11 a.m. Saturday.

Aldridge starts working every morning at 2 a.m. to make dough for the rolls served at the Prairie Grove and Lincoln shops. In Lincoln, the menu is the full breakfast menu, sweet and meat rolls, along with scones and muffins. Fat Rolls also has a limited coffee menu from Magnolia Coffee of Prairie Grove.

Brenna Center takes care of the Lincoln Fat Rolls during the week and she said business is going well since the bakery opened about a month ago. She said the bakery is still trying to figure out quantities of its products and what people like and want to order.

Aldridge said the Lincoln bakery will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at some point in the future. She said the menu will probably be finalized before the grand opening.

"We're going to see how things go and what changes we need to make," Aldridge said.

General News on 10/23/2019