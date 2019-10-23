PRAIRIE GROVE -- Rogers dominated the boys and girls high school (Class 4A-6A) divisions placing five runners in the top 10 to win the Prairie Grove Cross Country Invitational meet Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Medals were given to top 15 finishers. Farmington and Prairie Grove stepped up to a larger classification against bigger schools than the 1A-4A meets they have been accustomed to in the past.

BOYS

The Mounties compiled a team score of 21 to easily win the event.

Juniors Jadon Pruitt (17:00.20) and Joaquin Camacho (17:11.87) finished one-two for Rogers with Michael Capehart taking third for Siloam Springs in 17:17.45. Senior Connor Austin placed fourth for Rogers in 17:26.61 followed by No. 5 Jacob Braswell, Huntsville, 17:36.88; No. 6 Ethan Flake, Rogers, 17:41.53; No. 7 Cory Hockenberry, Gentry, 17:42.96; No. 8 Aries Burasco, Rogers, 17:43.83; No. 9 Blake Morrison, Siloam Springs, 17:50.58; and rounding out the top 10, Farmington senior Kolby Gardner with a time of 17:51.77.

Siloam Springs was second in the team standings with 56 points. Huntsville was third with 82 points. Farmington finished fourth overall with 129 points. Pea Ridge was fifth with 148. Gentry and Shiloh Christian tied with 183 team points apiece. The Saints got the edge to take sixth while Gentry was seventh. Prairie Grove placed eighth with a 197 team score and Gravette was ninth with 233.

Farmington sophomore Pablo Ochoa placed 23rd with a time of 19:12.02. Senior Cannon King ran 32nd completing the course in 19:36.60. Sophomore Micah Grusing was 34th in 19:48.93.

Prairie Grove freshman Zeke MacDonald paced the Tigers by placing 26th in 19:23.11. Junior Peter Erdman placed 44th with a time of 20:15.63. Senior Kade Mitchell was 48th in 20:25.87. Sophomore Jesus Lopez placed 74th for the Tigers in 22:38.02.

GIRLS

Rogers runners occupied the top five spots sealing the team title for the Lady Mounties with 15 points.

Hailey Day paced Rogers with a time of 20:02.30 to place first followed by Ali Nachtigal, second, 20:11.68; Kate Nachtigal, third, 20:12.26; Julianna Breazeale, fourth, 20:29.41; and Kaitlyn Ruiz, fifth, 20:39.27.

Siloam Springs stood second among teams with 58 points while Prairie Grove was third with 91 points.

Alyssa LeDuc led the Lady Tigers by placing seventh in 21:02.24. Sara Myane ran 13th for Prairie Grove in 22:21.47. Addie Nall came in 22nd with a time of 22:55.99. Kendall Keller was 28th in 24:10.66.

Pea Ridge placed fourth with 97 points followed by Huntsville, fifth, 134; and Farmington, sixth, 152.

Senior Joelle Tidwell was the first Lady Cardinal to cross the finish line in 26th place with a time of 23:32.05. Sophomore Macy Reese placed 33rd for Farmington in 24:32.18. Scarlett Turner, a senior, ran 64th in 28:13.61. Senior Katie Jansson was 67th in 29:57.51. Sophomore Trinity Johnson placed 74th for Farmington in 35:32.96.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

Siloam Springs won the boys junior high meet with a team score of 25. Washington Middle School, of Bentonville, was second with 60 points while Lincoln Middle School placed third with 99.

Eighth graders, Jason Gilmore (12:03.72) and Ethan Bedore (12:07.09) placed just outside the top 10. Gilmore finished 11th and Bedore was 13th. Classmate Caleb Morris placed 25th in 12:24.68; while Price Bedwell was 32nd in 12:41.99 and Seth Zaloudek came in 33rd with a time of 12:42.96.

Farmington was fourth at 119, followed by Rogers, fifth, 128; Pea Ridge, sixth, 143; Shiloh Christian, seventh, 177; and Huntsville, eighth, 241.

Gavin Spurlock topped the junior Cardinals by placing third with a time of 11:34.86. Cooper Spurlock was 26th in 12:25.23; Landyn Faught, 38th in 12:50.68; Cannon Spurlock, 39th in 12:51.20; and seventh grader Blaine Browning, 44th in 13:00.99.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS

Washington Middle School, of Bentonville, won the junior high girls team title with 33 points. Siloam Springs was second with 60 points and Farmington third at 77.

Eighth grader Jordyn Paine captured third place for Farmington turning in a time of 13:16.93, followed by seventh grader Gabby McBurnett, 12th in 14:13.20; freshman Addie Kaiser, 13th, in 14:13.48; and seventh grader Kate Polley, 14th, in 14:17.02.

Lincoln Middle School placed fourth among team standings with 111 points. A total of 23 girls ran the course for Lincoln. The first five to cross the finish line for the junior Lady Wolves were seventh grader Riley Jandorf, 15th in 14:18.84; eighth grader Gibson Graham, 21st, 14:27.02; seventh grader Gabby Saffran, 23rd, 14:28.32; eighth grader Brittany Prime, 25th, 14:31.77; and eighth grader Marilyn Sanabria, 27th, 14:34.11.

Rogers placed fifth among teams with 114 points while Pea Ridge was sixth at 161. Prairie Grove came in seventh with 200 points.

Shiloh Christian was eighth with 218 points and Gentry, ninth, at 267.

Sports on 10/23/2019