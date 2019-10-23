FARMINGTON

Farmington Public Library

Friends of Farmington Public Library will have a book sale, 9 a.m. Oct. 25 and 10 a.m. Oct. 26. The library is accepting gently used books for the sale. Trick or Treat at the library will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Wear your costume and start your treat or treating at the library.

LINCOLN

Monster Mash Ball

Lincoln Events on the Square committee will host Monster Mash Ball from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the community building on Lincoln Square. Pay at the door, $3 single person, $5 couple, $10 for family. There will be a costume contest, food, drinks and music.

MORROW

Community Halloween Carnival

The Moore Community Halloween Carnival will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Morrow Fire Department. There will also be a chili cook-off, so bring your own chili for the competition. Carnival will include bouncy house, games, candy, free hotdogs and chili. Donations will be accepted for the fire department. Questions, call 848-3141.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kidney Transplant Fundraiser

A fundraiser for a kidney transplant will be held 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Viney Grove Community building in Prairie Grove. There is a $10 fee at the door. The fundraiser will be a spaghetti dinner, auction, door prizes and gospel singing. If you need more information, call Linda Cartwright 479-251-0280.

Trunk Or Treat

Prairie Grove Police Department will sponsor its annual Trunk or Treat beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The event will include food, candy, inflatables and facepainting.

