SUBMITTED PHOTO Family and friends recently celebrated the 102nd birthday of Louise Branan, who lives at Prairie Grove Health and Rehab and turned 102 on Oct. 9. Louise has four children who live in Michigan, Ohio, California and one local daughter, Doris Williams of Farmington. She also has nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Louise was born in Haynes and she and her late husband, Branan, were married 74 years. They were in the ministry together for 20 years. She retired as a nurse and has quilted countless quilts over the years. Her family members shared that she has a strong faith in God and is a blessing to all those around her.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Louise Brannon of Prairie Grove turned 102 years old on Oct. 9.

Community on 10/30/2019