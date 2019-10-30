MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Caden Elsik broke tackles to score on this 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marqwaveon Watson with 8 seconds left in the first half. The Cardinals routed the Eagles, 50-7, Friday in the final home game of the season at Cardinal Stadium.

FARMINGTON -- Mike Adams racked up his 101st win as head coach at Farmington and senior Drew Sturgeon finished out his home football career at Cardinal Stadium with a night to remember.

The senior wide receiver caught 6 passes for 178 yards and touchdowns of 73, 41 and 25 yards as the Cardinals (6-2, 3-2 5A West) assured themselves of a winning record for the first time as a member of the 5A West with a 50-7 thrashing of Huntsville Friday.

Mike Adams At Farmington 2003^Farmington^3-7 2004^Farmington^7-4* 2005^Farmington^7-4* 2006^Farmington^9-2* 2007^Farmington^9-3* 2008^Farmington^6-5* 2009^Farmington^6-4-1* 2010^Farmington^4-7* 2011^Farmington^11-3* 2012^Farmington^7-4* 2013^Farmington^6-4-1* 2014^Farmington^4-6 2015^Farmington^5-5 2016^Farmington^3-7 2017^Farmington^4-6 2018^Farmington^4-6 2019^Farmington^6-2** FARMINGTON TOTALS^101-72-2 *Ten (10) teams qualified for state playoffs at Farmington **Still competing for potential state playoff berth.

"It was obvious what a great night Qwa and Drew had: 9-for-12 passing for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns, 6 receptions for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns," Adams said. "We also had 9 different ball carriers amass over 300 yards rushing -- all those stats mean one thing, our offensive line had their best game of the year. Defensively we played really well all night long. We held them to negative yards rushing and less than 70 yards total for the night."

The Cardinals went airborne early scoring on their fourth play from scrimmage with quarterback Marqwaveon Watson, who completed 9-of-12 passes for 202 yards, going deep to Sturgeon beating single coverage for a 73-yard touchdown. Farmington marched 67 yards in 8 plays on its second possession capped by Watson's 2-yard quarterback sneak to open up a 14-0 lead with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Watson threw one interception, which generated Huntsville's only touchdown of the game with the Eagles' Slayter Watkins picking off the ball near the goal line and running 97 yards the other way. The miscue came when Farmington was on the verge of taking a three-score lead and cut the Cardinals' lead in half at 14-7.

Huntsville never got back in the game however, as Farmington rolled up 359 yards on the ground.

Chase Brown picked off a Huntsville pass in Farmington territory to set up a 2-play drive with Watson connecting with Sturgeon for 41 yards on another aerial touchdown. The PAT kick failed, but Huntsville went three and out and punted to Sturgeon. The scarlett speedster returned the ball 34 yards then caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Watson.

Watson found runningback Caden Elsik, who broke tackles for 21 yards and a touchdown seconds before halftime that put the Cardinals up 35-7 when Sturgeon reversed field and outran the Eagles on a botched PAT kick attempt.

Cardinal senior tailback Jaden Schader gained 105 yards rushing on a mere 8 carries bursting loose for a 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to start the second half. Farmington had trouble converting extra-points during the contest and didn't have enough points to activate the mercy rule until Sturgeon kicked a 33-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Sturgeon also had a 34-yard punt return during the contest.

Farmington is still in the hunt for its first 5A playoff berth, but will need help from other teams to qualify. The Cardinals travel to Morrilton and Harrison to finish out the regular season on the road.

FARMINGTON 50, HUNTSVILLE 7

Huntsville^0^7^0^0^--^7

Farmington^14^21^9^6^--50

First Quarter

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 73-yard pass from Marqwaveon Watson (Drew Sturgeon kick), 8:11

Farmington -- Marqwaveon Watson 2-yard run (Drew Sturgeon kick), 4:26

Second Quarter

Huntsville -- Slayter Watkins 97-yard interception return (Martinez kick), 11:44

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 41-yard pass from Marqwaveon Watson (kick blocked), 7:18

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 25 pass from Watson (Drew Sturgeon kick), 5:55

Farmington -- Caden Elsik 21-yard pass from Marqwaveon Watson (Chase Brown run), :08

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Jaden Schader 61-yard run (run failed), 11:41

Farmington -- Drew Sturgeon 33-yard field goal, 5:00

Fourth Quarter

Farmington -- Ian Cartwright 3-yard run (kick blocked), 10:30

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Huntsville

Total plays^61^36

First downs^24^3

Total offense^561^51

Rushes-yards^42-359^11-(-15)

Passing yards^202^66

Rush average^8.5^-(1.4)

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^9-12-202-4-1^11-21-66-0-1

Punts-Avg.^1-32.0^7-30.0

Penalties-Yds^9-51^5-34

Third-down conversion^3-6^0-8

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^0-1

Fumbles-lost^0^0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Jaden Schrader 8-105, Josh Stettmeier 9-85, Nolan Lieubray 5-54, Ian Cartwright 4-43, Caden Elsik 5-21, Marqwaveon Watson 3-16, Drew Sturgeon 1-9. Walker McCumber 2-6. Totals 42-359.

PASSING -- Farmington, Marqwaveon Watson 9-13-202-4-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Drew Sturgeon 6-178, Caden Elsik 2-30, Jaden Schrader 1-(-5). Totals 9-202.

Sports on 10/30/2019