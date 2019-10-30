Remember - Set your clocks back one hour on Sunday morning, Nov. 3, or Saturday, Nov 2, to be sure. Daylight Saving time, you know.

Here we go again, always so suddenly, "Where did October go?"

So, here it is November, and it is National flu awareness month, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, lung cancer awareness, healthy skin, hospice, adoption, family stories, family caregivers, butter lovers, Georgia peach, vegan, roasting, drum, Veterans in the classroom, Aviation history, American heritage, and I am So Thankful month.

Also, Tuesday, Nov. 5, is election day, in most places.

What a night! Lightning woke us up on Sunday night, then came the thunder and wind. We also got a lot of hail. Johnny and Anna came and convinced me to go into their "safe room," as they followed the trail of tornadoes on the phone. Their "alert" sound rang twice, telling of tornadoes in the area, and we were concerned as they gave the towns of Siloam Springs, Rogers, and Springdale, as we have family members in those towns. In checking later, we found they were all OK but had some damage. Pictures showed that Craig and Sheryl Roy's entire yard fence will have to be replaced, and the children's trampoline was bent. In our neighborhood, it was trees and high line wires across the road.

Our hearts go out to those in places like Dallas, Texas, where so much was completely destroyed, by not one, but three tornadoes!

Happy birthday to Willy Williams, Carolyn Latta, Doug Moore, Kevin McGarrah, Bill Wright, Chad Myers, Johnny Cheatham, Leo Bradley.

Happy anniversary greetings to Darrell and Eloise Parker, Wayne and Aletta Caswell, Ryan and Kirsten May.

Happy years, all!

Community on 10/30/2019