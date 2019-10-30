LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Steve Reed, director of community outreach with Casting Christian Church in Farmington, presents a $2,000 donation to Tina Batlle, director of Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, for Meals on Wheels. The church sponsored a golf tournament and a chili supper to benefit the program that provides a hot meal for homebound senior adults. Casting Church rown meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at Farmington Middle School on Rheas Mill Road.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center is serving more people inside and outside the building these days but that comes with a cost. It means more people are receiving benefits, but it also means the center has to raise more money for its budget.

For the 2020 fiscal year, which started July 1, 2019, and runs through June 30, 2020, the center has to raise $64,000 of its $351,000 budget, $21,000 more than last year, according to Tina Batlle, center director.

Having to raise more money means planning more fundraisers and seeking private donations and grants. So far, the center has raised about $9,000 toward the total.

"This is money we have to raise on top of the city's help and on top of any donations seniors pay for their own meals," Batlle said.

The center's budget increased from $330,000 in fiscal year 2019 to $351,000, and the center is responsible for bringing in money to take care of the increase, she said.

Farmington's budget increased, Batlle said, because food costs have gone up due to more people coming to the center for meals and more homebound residents receiving Meals on Wheels. Of the $351,000 budget, $90,000 is set aside for food costs.

The center has two full-time employees, the center director and food service manager, and six part-time positions. One part-time position was added for the 2020 fiscal year.

The center receives federal and state funds toward the budget, along with $25,000 from the city of Farmington. Farmington's funding is used to pay for a part-time van driver, part-time exercise instructor and to supplement the director's salary. Farmington also pays utility costs for the building.

Batlle explained that counties in Arkansas receive state and federal monies for senior centers, and this is divided up among the centers in a county. Most counties only have one or two centers. Washington County, though, has five centers and the five centers in Fayetteville, Farmington, Elkins, Prairie Grove and Lincoln have to divide the money.

The center is serving more than 70 people with home delivered meals. About 20 of these are in Greenland and West Fork. The majority are in Farmington.

During the week, more than 70 people are coming to the center each day for lunch and various activities.

"We've had over 100 at times depending on what's going on," Batlle said. "With 70, this room is almost packed and the parking lot almost full."

Ideally, Batlle would like to come up with sustainable donations and not have to "fight this fight every year" to sponsor lots of fundraising events. Fundraisers she's held over the years have included craft fairs, Christmas bazaars, a seafood buffet, Saturday morning breakfasts, comedy shows.

One idea is a new 20/20 Vision Challenge, asking 3,000 people to commit to give only $20 per year. That would take care of the center's share of the budget, Batlle said. Another idea is to host a show with a known comedian at the school's Performing Arts Center.

The increased participation in activities and meals at the center has generated another issue Batlle is working too resolve.

The center needs more space and discussions are underway about expanding the building. Batlle said the center will apply for a $200,000 HUD grant and she hopes that can be doubled through other means.

Batlle said she believes the building needs to be expanded at a minimum the size of the dining room, "and that's probably a temporary solution because of future growth."

Batlle's vision for an addition is to expand the kitchen, move the restrooms to another area in the building and provide a space for more active programs.

"We've been successful at building a new senior center but I need to offer more," Batlle said. "Look at those turning 60 now and retiring. We need genuine activities for someone freshly retired and looking for exercise."

Retired people today also want "real" trips, Batlle said, not maybe a day trip to the casino.

"We need to fight the mentality that senior centers are for the poor. They're not for the poor. They're for everyone. I'd love to have a place in Farmington for those 60 and over. We have to start looking ahead."

She added, "Looking at the population growth we've had and are having, I want to do the best I can for our community."

