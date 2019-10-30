Photo: Allen, Wilson

Karmen Kaye Allen

Karmen Kaye Allen, 56, of Farmington, went to be with our Lord Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019, in Rogers.

She was born Aug. 31, 1963, in Fayetteville, the daughter of Barker and Carol Keck Adair. She was a member of Farmington Church of Christ. She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in Journalism. She was employed by Advantage Solutions as a replenishment manager.

She was the family planner (Event Coordinator). She loved every holiday and planned all the meals for them. She was an excellent chef. Our trips to the beaches along the gulf coast were one of her most favorite things to do each summer. These trips were always highlighted with great stops along the way that she picked out to dine or sightsee.

Christmas was a great time for Karmen as she always wanted to draw names and get gifts, except she would cheat and buy everyone a gift.

She was always up for any charity and was the first to volunteer herself and everyone she knew.

Above all she had the kindest heart and purest of souls any of us has ever known. We are all proud to have been a part of her life. Until we meet again, may God bless your soul and comfort you in heaven above.

She was preceded in death by her nephew Matthew Leichner.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Allen; two daughters, Bailey and Maya Rose Allen; her parents, Barker and Carol Adair of Fayetteville; a sister, Kim Leichner and her husband Mark of Farmington; a niece, Carol Anne Leichner; and a great-nephew, McKane Leichner.

The funeral service was held Friday Oct. 25, 2019, at Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville with burial following in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Friends of Prairie Grove Shelter, 955 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove, AR 72757

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Geneva Dobbs Collins

Geneva Dobbs Collins, 91, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Feb. 10, 1928, in Odell, Ark., the daughter of Charles Austin and Edna (Cox) Dobbs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ward Collins; one son, Harry Collins; one daughter, Ginger Farmer; one granddaughter, Melinda Collins; one grandson, Jerry "Tiger" Farmer; five brothers, Lester, Arvin "Tude", Marvin, George, and Ray.

Survivors include her daughter, Hilda Scism and her husband Dwane of Prairie Grove; one son, Charles Junior Collins and his wife Ella of Sunray, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Edith Collins; one brother, Mitchell Dobbs; six grandchildren, Jason Collins, Fred Collins, Rusty Farmer, Charity Hall, Beth Scism and Tiffany Long; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Liberty Hill Cemetery and no graveside service will be held.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Mozelle Wilson

Mozelle Wilson, 90, of Springdale, Ark., previously of Prairie Grove, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born March 14, 1929, in Ringling, Okla., the daughter of Cecil E. and Eula Maude (Barnes) Lockwood. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Prairie Grove and was a lifelong quilter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Wilson; her parents; two brothers, Joe and J.D. Lockwood; and two sisters, Inez Lockwood and Bettye Billingsley.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Larry Fisher of Bartlesville, Okla., Sandy and Nelson Hodges of Arlington, Texas, and Donna and Tony Sbanotto of Tontitown, Ark.; one sister, Mary Lockwood of Ringling; four grandchildren, John Jackson Hodges, Gayle Hodges Orr and her husband Matt, Mary Ellen Wells and her husband Jonathan and Phillip Edward Sbanotto and his wife Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Jackson Hodges, Reagan Hodges, Ruby Wells and Audrey Sbanotto.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln, Ark. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Grove Public Library, P.O. Box 10, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

