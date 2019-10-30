PRAIRIE GROVE

Susan Parker-Wells, 30, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 2 in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor x2.

Lester Dixon, 46, of West Fork, was arrested Oct. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Juvenile male, 17, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 7 in connection with curfew violation.

Juvenile Male, 13, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 8 in connection with curfew violation.

Thomas Boivin, 29, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ryan Humphrey, 19, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeffrey Rodgers, 32, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nick Jackson, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 8 in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief.

Mary Ray, 47, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dakota Curtis, 24, of Neosho, Mo., was arrested Oct. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Johnathan Upton, 21, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 16, of Prairie Grove was cited Oct. 11 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Jorge Lopez, 47, of Rogers, was arrested Oct. 13 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended driver's license, endangering the welfare of a minor, no child restraint, driving left of center, failure to obey stop sign.

Leticia Juarez-Malpica, 35, of Rogers, was cited Oct. 13 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, open container.

Benjamin Benton, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Barton, 33, of Farmington, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with unlawful burning (City ordinance).

Juvenile male, 17, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 14 in connection with assault in the 1st degree.

Thomas Tannehill, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 15 in connection with failure to appear.

Dayton Byrd, 21, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 15 in connection with failure to appear.

Raymond Farley, 56, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with DWI, open container.

