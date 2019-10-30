PRAIRIE GROVE

Leticia Juarez-Malpica, 35, of Rogers, was cited Oct. 12 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, open container.

Jorge Rosas-Lopes, 47, of Rogers, was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended driver's license, failure to stop at stop sign, driving left of center, no child safety restraint, open container, endangering the welfare of a minor.

David Smith, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Smith Jr., 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Remington, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear and in connection with theft by receiving.

Crystal Goodhart, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 19 in connection with theft by receiving.

Mackenzie Montgomery, 25, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rocky Cantrell, 38, of Pine Bluff, was arrested Oct 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Vicki Blevins, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 21, on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michelle Roulet, 38, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jennifer Uhl, 53, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 22 in connection with DWI-drugs, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Ketcher, 37, of Elkins, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Carrie Hummingbird Sanders, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cory Duncan, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 23 in connection with domestic assault-3rd degree.

David Dexter, 37, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Weston Allen Maggard, 25, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with possessing instruments of crime.

Calvin Lee Kiser, 29, of Huntsville, was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Cardenus Boyles, 36, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 12 in connection with possession of schedule VI less than 4 oz.

Benjamin Travis Benton, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kimberly Dawn Craig, 49, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Amber Renee Sterling, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 13 in connection with careless driving, DWI (unlawful act), violation of implied consent.

Christopher Allen Barton, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 14 in connection with contempt.

Jajuan Marshawn Boyd, 18, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Austin Gage Schuman, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with DWI (unlawful act), DWI - operation of vehicle during DWI license suspension or revocation.

Zachery Lee Williams, 22, of Clarksville, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Sonia Kay Corbin, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Frank Wayne Johnston, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 16 in connection with fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic container, no proof of insurance, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver great than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.

Tiffany Lynn Bryant, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 16 in connection with possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 grams, obstructing governmental operations/refuses to provide information.

Michael Douglas Casciato, 52, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay fiens and costs.

Harold Albion Hartford, 39, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Frank Dallas Corwan, 55, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 17 in connection with possessing instruments of crime.

Joshua Lynn Harjo, 37, of Fayetteville was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, obstructing governmental operations/obstructs, impairs, hinders, possession of Schedule VI less than 4 0z., out of town warrant/assist.

Joshua Lynn Harjo, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-felony, possession of meth or cocaine-greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.

Alecia Mae Harjo, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, obstructing governmental operations/obstructs, impairs, hinders, possession of schedule VI-less than 4 oz., out of town warrant/assist.

Melanie Osburn, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Rocky James Ray Cantrell, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Eric William Landelius, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

