Little Rock -- The annual Sale of Champions livestock auction was held Oct. 18 during the 80th Arkansas State Fair. The event, held in Barton Coliseum, raises funds for ag youth scholarships.

Addison Harlow, 15, Prairie Grove, sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb with a winning bid of $4,500. The winning bidder was Blue & Gold Sausage/Blue Ribbon Campaign.

The following winners have been announced for the 80th Arkansas State Fair.

Addison Harlow of Prairie Grove was announced for Reserve Champion Wether Dam Ewe.

The following area students were winners in the Open Dairy Cattle division: Trey Hill of Farmington, Reserve Champion, Ayrshire; Sawyer Hill of Farmington, Grand Champion, Brown Swiss; Sawyer Hill of Farmington, Grand Champion, Holstein; Eric Hill of Farmington, Grand Champion, Jersey.

Junior Dairy Cattle winners included Eric Hill of Farmington, Grand Champion, Jersey.

Jim Emerson of Prairie Grove won Grand Champion Female, Hereford, for Junior Breeding Beef division.

For Junior Breeding Sheep division, Levi Weaver of West Fork won Grand Champion Ewe, Southdown.

General News on 10/30/2019