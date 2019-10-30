FARMINGTON

Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. Donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give to ensure a stable supple this fall.

Nazarene Fall Party

First Church of the Nazarene, 9 South St., will have its annual Fall Party at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. The public is invited.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Senior Center News

Lincoln Senior Center, 116 E. Park St., will have a fish fry and dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. The Chip Leach Band will provide music. A donation of $10 is suggested. The center will have All You Can Eat Ham and Bean Dinner from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Garrett Singers will play. Suggested donation is $10.

Community Turkey Dinner

Lincoln Central United Methodist Church will have its annual Community Turkey Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7. Cost is $7 adults, $4 children under 12. Carryout orders are available by calling 479-461-0289. For each dinner purchased, a raffle ticket goes into the drawing for a homemade quilt. All proceeds go to a high school scholarship fund.

Community on 10/30/2019