MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington offensive coordinator Spencer Adams is son of head football coach Mike Adams. Spencer graduated from Farmington High School and appreciates the district's investment in the new Farmington Sports Complex.

FARMINGTON -- The state-of-the-art $16 million Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium postures the athletic program to catapult to another level, helping athletes reach their potential.

Cardinals' football coaches are anxious to get to the next level and qualify the team for the playoffs in the 5A West while dealing with the logistics of adjusting to operating out of two football facilities.

Offensive Coordinator Spencer Adams, son of head coach Mike Adams, remembers when he was playing high school football for Farmington at Allen Holland Field

"You backed your pickup up to the sideline over there and now we've renovated this (Allen Holland Field and the old fieldhouse); and we've got Cardinal Stadium," Spencer Adams said. "It just makes you real proud to be from here and to work here and we're really blessed with the community and with the administration that we have that provided us with something like that."

Fans had opportunity to tour the new facilities during the annual Red and White game on Aug. 15. Many heard discussions about budget cuts and wondered where things had been scaled back. By all appearances, little expense was spared at Cardinal Stadium. A few items slashed brought the budget in line. Lights around the track weren't installed, the pressbox was changed from a two-story to a longer one-story component, and fewer seats were put in on the visitor's side.

"Everything they did, they still did first class. Scale backs had to happen in order to afford it, but everything turned out great like it is," Spencer Adams said.

With the junior high, eighth grade and seventh grade teams still practicing and working out at Allen Holland Field, the school had to purchase new equipment which meant replicating things like blocking sleds which the district already had.

"Logistically, we've got stuff in different places. We had to buy all new equipment for there so we've had a lot of expenses we've incurred, but we're making it work and we know that eventually it will all work itself out and we'll be a little more settled," Spencer Adams said. "Lots of driving back and forth (to) go get equipment now and lots of scheduling to try to get coaches in the right place, but it's a good problem to have. We're real blessed to have that issue so we're not too worried about it."

Among many changes, the junior high program has joined the 7A West Conference and will compete against larger junior highs feeding Fayetteville, Springdale, Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers, Rogers Heritage, Bentonville and Bentonville West.

Head junior high coach Cody Napier begins his second year with the program, assisted by Steve Morgan, Greg Pair and Si Hornbeck working closely with head eighth grade coach Clint Scrivner.

Jay Harper returns as varsity Defensive Coordinator after about a five-year hiatus in which he continued to coach with a lesser role.

"Having Coach Harper back calling defense has been awesome. The main thing it's done is its freed Coach (Mike) Adams up," Spencer Adams said. "He's focusing a lot more on special teams and he's a lot more now involved with every aspect now that he doesn't have to focus on defense. He's got some more input offensively ... and it's really helped him out a lot which has helped our program out a lot. We've spent a lot more time special teams-wise which is something we felt we needed to move on. It's good to have him back with me in meetings and film and having his input. He's forgotten more about football than I know so that's been real beneficial for everybody."

