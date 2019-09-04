LINCOLN -- City Council members have agreed on a Nov. 1 deadline for the owner of Lincoln Motel Apartments to finish improvements so the development will meet building and safety codes.

City Attorney Steve Zega, at the Aug. 22 council meeting, said he did not have a written agreement yet for the council to consider because he was waiting on a "punch list" that outlines what needs to be fixed.

When the list is ready, it will be presented to the owner, Ignacio Mata, and the city, Zega said.

Mata's attorney, Tina Adcock-Thomas of Bentonville, has said any repairs on a list could be completed by Nov. 1, according to Zega.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said he's seen improvements on the outside when driving by the Lincoln Motel, located on West Pridemore and Sugar Hill Road.

Council members have discussed the condition of the property for several months, based on Hutcheson's inspections and inspections by the Washington County Fire Marshal's office.

Hutchens told council members the police department has received about 200 calls for service to the Lincoln Motel Apartments in the past five years. Chief Kenneth Albright last week said the calls are for all calls of service, such as a barking dog or a county deputy serving a warrant.

The council deferred any action on an ordinance for the city to enter into an interlocal agreement with the county for the operation of the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit. This will be discussed by the Committee of the Whole at its meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 3.

The memorandum of understanding shows the city of Lincoln would pay $40 per day, up to the length of stay, for each individual it delivers to the stabilization unit for treatment. The county has sent out this same MOU to all cities within its jurisdiction.

The council adopted two ordinances, one for fence regulations for M-1 and M-2 zones and the other for building permits.

The fence ordinance requires a fence permit prior to construction for manufacturing zones. The application has to include a general site plan and location of the proposed fence.

Zega reminded council members that people could apply for a variance to the fence regulations if they want to install a fence that doesn't meet all the requirements.

The 2019 Building Permit Amendment states that anyone or entity that fails to secure a building permit as required will be guilty of violating the ordinance and subject to a $100 fine. Each day of the violation would be considered a separate offense.

Hutchens said the intent of the amendment is to "put some teeth in the ordinance."

In other business, the council accepted a petition signed by 17 residents asking for help with excessive speeding on Brenda Avenue. The residents asked for enhanced police enforcement of the 25 m.p.h. posted speed limit and/or installation of speed bumps. No action was taken on this at the meeting.

Neil Helm of Lincoln addressed the council about "repurposing" land he owns in the industrial park as a venue for a travel trailer park.

Helm noted that more people are using trailers to live in and for traveling. The city's zoning regulations prohibit the use of travel trailers or mobile homes in that area.

"This is not reflective of the society we live in," Helm told council members.

Helm said he was attending the meeting to ask for guidance to develop the property.

Council member Terry Bryson, who chairs the Planning Commission, said he asked Helm to present his idea to the council.

The next step, Bryson said, would be to set up a pre-application conference to discuss the proposal. The land would have to be rezoned to allow a travel trailer park, Bryson said.

"Let's take steps and see what happens," Bryson told Helm.

In other action, the council:

• authorized the city to purchase two waterline locators from Ditch Witch for $9,548.

• authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Core & Main to purchase 200 radio-read water meters for $37,520 and dispense with competitive bidding. The city has dealt with HD Waterworks Supply for this project and Core & Main has since purchased HD Waterworks Supply.

• authorized the city to purchase a new firewall and related installation services for $15,000 from IRight Technology Services.

• Appointed Archie Ackley to the Board of Adjustment.

