FAYETTEVILLE -- Excitement filled the air in the Livestock Arena on Aug. 22 as businesses, farmers, parents, grandparents and others raised their paddles to purchase 139 animals during the 2019 junior livestock premium auction held at Washington County Fairgrounds.

The 2019 livestock auction raised $145,000 following about three hours of sales, according to Brad Harlow with the fair's Board of Directors. This compares to $133,000 raised during the auction in 2018.

Harlow said additional money usually comes in after the livestock sale so he did not have a final figure for 2019.

Businesses and individuals bid hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to support the livestock projects and make it possible for members of 4-H clubs, FFA, and other agricultural organizations to learn about raising cattle, hogs, sheep and goats and other livestock. The junior participants are allowed to keep their animals and use the money to recoup expenses, start all over again for next year's fair or save the money in a college fund.

The top sales this year included $4,000 for a commercial beef heifer raised by Abigail Norsworthy with Farmington FFA. Abigail's heifer also was named reserve grand champion. A market hog shown by Berkley Perry with Prairie Grove FFA also brought in $4,000. Caylor Ashworth's market steer, which was named grand champion, sold for $3,000. Kipton Moore with Hogeye 4-H received $3,600 for his market goat.

Harlow said the 2019 county fair was another success.

"Every barn had more exhibitors this year, even in the home economics barn. It was a great fair," Harlow said.

Attendance was down slightly but he attributed that to the weather.

General News on 09/04/2019