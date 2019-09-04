Thomas J. Huls of Lincoln has been elected as a delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association® Convention of Delegates, which will be held Nov. 4 at Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nev., according to a news release from the American Angus Association.

Huls, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., is one of 321 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

The American Angus Association is the nation's largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the 2019 convention, visit www.ANGUS.org.

General News on 09/04/2019