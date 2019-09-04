MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's Wolf mascot made his first appearance of the season Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, during the Fall Edition of Meet the Wolves.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln no longer represents a perennial drum that opponents regularly beat up on, yet the Wolves still feel they have to prove themselves every time they take the field.

"It seems like when I got here, (the attitude was) 'Well, Lincoln had a good year, but we're going to have to wait a few years until this next class comes through.' I don't think we're at that point anymore," said head coach Don Harrison. "I feel like every year it's restock, reload and get going again"

During Brad Harris' tenure as head football coach, Lincoln experienced a solid three-year run from 2011-2013 in which the Wolves won 23 of 34 games, advancing to the State 4A quarterfinals in 2013. Since then Lincoln has gone 20-34 including the 2014 season under Scott Davenport when the Wolves finished 2-8. Eighteen of those victories belong to Harrison, who was brought in to keep the program from falling back into mediocrity. He labored to do just that, pouring long hours into the job leading Lincoln to an 8-3 record last year.

The fact that his last two offensive coordinators both took head coaching jobs elsewhere speaks to the level of coaches Lincoln assembled as Harrison's supporting cast. This season, however, the Wolves are down to four full-time coaches: Harrison, defensive coordinator Beau Collins, Austin Lewis and newcomer Hunter Corbell.

Other dramatic improvements showcase community support such as adding turf to the field and constructing a new fieldhouse, getting a Wolf mascot costume and an inflatable tunnel. Lincoln hardly resembles its perpetual gridiron struggles of the past. Lincoln continues to trend upward making progress on and off the field.

According to Fearless Friday, Lincoln has never posted back-to-back winning seasons since the school began playing football in the 1950s. That could change in 2019. Harrison instills motivation and the Wolves have personnel capable of winning at least six games. After the 2019 season Lincoln gets a reprieve, returning to the ranks of 3A football; while conference foe, Pea Ridge, will jump to 5A in 2020.

"Pea Ridge coach Neal and his staff do an awesome job. They're going to have their kids ready," Harrison said. "You know, we're now a 3A team playing 4A football. They're a 5A team playing 4A football. So, you're going to watch a 3A and 5A go at it and that's just part of it. We don't worry about that, but they're going to be really good."

Harrison said Shiloh Christian will be good and expects improvement from Berryville, Gentry and Green Forest. The 4A-1 league experienced off-season coaching changes. At Gravette, assistant coach Kelby Bohannon replaces Doug Greenwood, who spent one season coaching at Gravette in 2018. Huntsville hired Matt Williams, a former assistant, to take over for Randy Barnhill, who coached the Eagles from 2016-2018. Both will be challenged to prepare a defense for the sophisticated myriad of offensive sets from which Harrison operates his "no huddle" peddle-to-the-meddle style of play.

The 2019 Wolves won't look back. They will line up, execute and enjoy the thrill of competing in the 4A-1 ranks for one last go-round which should provide plenty of excitement for the community.

