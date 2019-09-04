Photo: Lang

Alice Ann Lang

Alice Ann Lang, 89, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fayetteville.

She was born June 16, 1930, in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Russell Gurney and Irene (Grubb) Paddock. She lived a very interesting life. In addition to being a homemaker, she lived abroad, traveled the world a great deal, and learned to speak Italian fluently. She was also employed for a while as a travel consultant.

She moved to and was reared in Fayetteville. She graduated from Fayetteville High School and attended and received two bachelor's degrees from the University of Arkansas, one in Business Administration and one in Mathematics for Secondary Education. She was a member and President of Phi Gamma Nu Business Women's Sorority. As a Chi Omega and Alumna, she proudly served many years as a chapter advisor and later as Treasurer of the House Board and as Commissioner of the Fayetteville Girl Scouts.

She moved to Hot Springs in 1987. She was a member and Chairman of Garland County and Hot Springs Beautification Commission and was a long-time Blue Coat Senior Ambassador. She was a past member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Hot Springs where she served on the Vestry, Altar Guild, School Board, and ushered. She was a member of The Bridge House and was a Life Master bridge player. She moved back to Fayetteville four years ago to be closer to her children and grandchildren, whom she dearly loved and adored. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and previous husband, John E. Cook.

She is survived by the love of her life, her loving husband, Charles Lang; daughter, Linda Pearson Bell (C.R.) of Farmington; son, John Pearson (Deidra) of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Shannon Cantrell (Aaron) of Farmington, Sean Schader (Nicole), John Pearson Jr. (Jack) and Charles Pearson III (Tripp) of Fayetteville; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell, and Cole Cantrell of Farmington, Morgan and Ella Schader of Fayetteville.

A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1190, Fayetteville, AR 72702.

An online guest book is available at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 09/04/2019