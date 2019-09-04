I have one beautiful, large bloom that Anna picked for me. The only bloom that opened on my hydrangeas this year. Though the plants did grow well, and I watered them well last August, I guess the freeze that spring damaged them more than I thought. With plenty of moisture (rain) this year, I'm anxious to see what they do next year.

The crepe myrtles are beautiful now, and everywhere you go, there are many in yards, some several in a row.

And of course, the yellow flowers along the roads, though "just wild weeds," are bright and sunny.

Speaking of fall flowers, it is now into September.

And September is Baby safety month, children's good manners, children's health and safety, college savings, Little League, youth pastors appreciation, teddy bear, library sign-up card, fall hat, national coupon, reunion planning, Southern Gospel music, sewing, piano, self-awareness, biscuit, honey, mushroom, chicken, potato, and rice month.

Also remember Sept. 2, V.J. Day when in 1945, Japan signed the formal surrender; Patriot Day is Sept. 11; "Star Spangled Banner" by Francis Scott Key on Sept. 14, 1814; U.S. Constitution was approved Sept. 17, 1787. The Air Force was established Sept. 18, 1947; the V.F.W. was established Sept. 29, 1899. Fly the Flag!

Besides Labor Day, September also has POW-MIA recognition Day, Sept. 20, and Gold Star Mother's Day on Sept. 29, as well as Grandparents Day, Sept. 8.

Happy birthday to Sarah Bradley, Vera Dunnagan, Jimmy Huffaker, Margaret Mayhue, Susie Reed, Lou Ann Eversoll, Evonne Osborn, Tom Lockhart, Jared Munyon, Jeff Barnes, Phillip Karnes, Lynn Tollett, Barbara Goolsby, Rick Reed, Disa Almeta, Jerry Yeager, Scott Meyer, Derek Abshier, Roy Moorman, Jean Graham.

Happy anniversary to J.W. and Darlene Cheatham, Bobby and Dianna Russell.

Happy years, all!

