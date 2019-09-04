CANE HILL

Harvest Festival Meeting

The committee planning the Cane Hill Harvest Festival will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 at the college building. All are welcome. The festival will be held Sept. 21-22.

FARMINGTON

Fall Festival

The third anual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Creekside Park off Broyles Street. Activities will include pony rides, children's art show, face painting, photo booth, games, food and live music.

LINCOLN

Apple Festival Talent Show

The Arkansas Apple Festival talent contest is accepting entry forms for this year's contest. Contact Russ Laycox at vvaruss@aol.com or call 479-824-5495 and talk to Russ or Rainy. This year's event will be held in the Lincoln Library performance hall. There are 12 slots available in each age division, 8-12 and 13-17. The first 12 entries will round out the field for each division. The event will be on 6 p.m., Saturday, October 5.

