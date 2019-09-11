FARMINGTON -- Allen Williams, assistant superintendent of finance with Prairie Grove School District, turned in a letter last week appealing a decision by the school superintendent to place him on suspension and recommend the School Board terminate his contract, Williams said Friday.

Williams said he is asking for an open public hearing before the School Board. He said he submitted his letter of appeal on Sept. 4 to J.C. Dobbs, School Board president, with a copy of the letter to Reba Holmes, school superintendent.

He declined further comment.

Holmes on Friday said she had received a letter appealing her recommendation but declined to comment. She said the school's attorney, Marshall Ney, would handle the appeal process. Holmes said a date to hear the appeal has not been set.

Williams' attorney, Jerry Lovelace of Fayetteville, confirmed on Aug. 9 that Williams received a letter from Holmes stating he was suspended from his position and that she planned to recommend his contract with the district be terminated.

Lovelace said then that problems started last year when a personality conflict with some School Board members caused Williams to be demoted from superintendent to assistant superintendent. Williams is starting the second year of a three-year contract which extends through the 2020-21 school year, according to Lovelace.

Lovelace on Monday said Williams had 30 days to appeal.

"We gave notice we wanted to appeal and have a public hearing," Lovelace said, adding that Williams also has filed "quite a few" requests through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Ney, Prairie Grove school's attorney, said Monday he expects a hearing will be scheduled in the next two-four weeks.

"Dr. Williams has requested some documents that we're obtaining and providing to him," Ney said.

Asked if the issue could be settled before a hearing, Ney said, "Anything is possible but I expect that there will be a hearing."

Whether or not a hearing is open or closed is based on an employee's request, Ney said. If Williams continues to request a public hearing, the hearing would be open, Ney said.

Williams was initially hired as superintendent in June 2010, according to his resume. Lovelace said Williams received only positive performance reviews for the eight years he served as superintendent.

In July 2018, the School Board voted to demote him after a series of executive sessions over a two-week period, according to the Washington County Enterprise-Leader.

Board members didn't release any information about the change at the time, saying the decision was a personnel issue, the newspaper reported.

Janelle Jessen with the NWA Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report.

