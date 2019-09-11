The Arkansas Apple Festival is accepting entry forms for this year's Youth Talent Contest. The talent show will be 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. The location has been moved to Lincoln Library's performance hall.

There are two age divisions, 8-12 and 13-17, and only 12 slots will be available in each age division. The deadline for entries is Oct. 4. Prizes awarded: $100 and trophy for first place in each division; $75 and trophy for runner-up.

The talent contest has had previous winners from Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, Fayetteville, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln and Clarksville. This is a contest for anyone who lives in Arkansas and is within the age limits. Judges are from towns or cities other than Lincoln.

Those wishing to get more information or who would like an entry form should contact Russ or Rainy Laycox at vvaruss@aol.com or at 479-824-5495.

