Photo: Ramsey, Giles

Flag: Carlisle

Bobby Leonard Carlisle

Bobby Leonard Carlisle, 78, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born March 28, 1941, in Prairie Grove, the son of Leonard and Jewel (Whitmire) Carlisle. He was an Air Force Veteran, Navy Seabees, Air National Guard all combined for 17 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Prairie Grove Lodge. He was the mayor of Farmington from 1968-1982 responsible for many first, sewer system, fire department, yearly festival and elderly nutrition program with Carolyn. He enjoyed One Stop Coke every morning and had many friends there. He was a people person with a great sense of humor, a very positive person, loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Carlisle; son, Bobby Lee Carlisle and wife Sonya; daughter, Robin Davis and husband James; brother, Randall Carlisle and wife Earlene; grandchildren, Casey Rae Sadler, Ross Carlisle Sadler and wife Memorie, Samantha Lynne Sadler and Austin Pickard, Taylor Page Carlisle, Bobby Lane Carlisle and Trent Allan Carlisle; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nolan and Luna; and mother-in-law, Violet Nations.

Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery and no graveside service was held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Emilie Bell Giles

Emilie Bell Giles, 68, of Leavenworth, Kan., died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home. She was born April 15, 1951, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of Alvin and Emilie Cummings Bell.

She was a woman of deep Christian faith and spent much of her life in service to others and her Lord Jesus Christ. She spent nearly 40 years in some form of involvement with Bible Study Fellowship International as a student, leader and children's area coordinator. She was very active in the Methodist church.

She graduated as salutatorian from Prairie Grove High School in 1969. In 1973, she graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Education with high honors. While in college, she was the honor pledge of her sorority, Chi Omega. Other memberships included Angel Flight, which represented the Air Force ROTC, Kappa Delta Pi, the honorary society for students in the College of Education, Order of Omega, which recognized the outstanding Greeks on campus and Mortar Board, an honor society recognizing scholarship and leadership on campus.

Throughout her life in Arkansas and Kansas, she was involved in P.E.O., Whittier Club, served on the House Corporation Boards of both Psi and Lambda Chapters of Chi Omega and many other charitable organizations.

She was an avid sports fan and loved the Jayhawks, the Razorbacks, the Chiefs and the Royals. But her greatest joy was cheering on her grandson, Liam, in his various activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Emilie Cummings Bell and her in-laws, William and Dean Giles.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Donald "Don" C. Giles of the home; one daughter, Sara G. Smartt and husband, Jeremy K. Smartt, and one grandson, William "Liam" T. Smartt all of Escondido, Calif.; brother-in-law, Roger W. Giles and wife, Carolyn and daughter, Lilly all of Magnolia, Ark.

Memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 12720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224.

Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in the Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to the following organizations: Bible Study Fellowship International at or The University of Kansas Cancer Center Research at . (When donating online use code 07936 to specify the donation reaches the KU Cancer Center.)

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of area arrangements.

Jane "Janey" Noble

Jane Noble, 89, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the company of loved ones.

She was born Norma Jane Broyles May 18, 1930, nicknamed "Janey," the daughter of Eva Kathleen Reed and John (Jack) Kinnibrugh Broyles, both of Farmington. She graduated high school from John Brown Academy in 1946. She attended college at both the University of Arkansas and Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. On Jan. 11, 1948, she married James Valen Paul Hendrix, later known as Doc Hendrix of Farmington Animal Hospital. They lived together 25 years and had three children.

In the 1980s, she lived in Tahlequah, Okla., where she designed, wrote and illustrated learning materials for the Five Civilized Tribes. This is where she met and married Charles Noble.

In her long life she excelled in many things. She was an excellent artist, published author, newspaper journalist and editor, poet, historian and illustrator. She was a member of the Writers and Artist Guild, having many articles, books and poems published under the names Janey B. Hendrix and Jane Noble. Leaving quite a legacy with special collections to be found in both the University of Arkansas library archives and Pryor Center. She can be found on google as Janey B. Hendrix.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; best friends, Betty Jo Myers and Sue Cantrell; and her brother, David Coleman of Farmington.

As a historian, she wrote the article on Farmington in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Her knowledge of local history has been referenced for use in many historical publications. She has also given oral history interviews for Universities in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

She is survived by her three children, John Hendrix and Juliana Hendrix, both of Farmington, and Jocelyn Matthews of Fayetteville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She will be remembered for her beauty, style and intellect by all who had the pleasure to make her acquaintance.

Online condolonces may be expressed at www.westfieldchapel.com.

Westfield Funeral Home of Springdale is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda D. Edgar Ramsey

Brenda D. Edgar Ramsey, 57, of Farmington, Ark., died Aug. 28, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born May 15, 1962, in Van Buren, Ark. She found a real passion in nursing and helping other people, establishing a 20-plus-year career in the field. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by sister, Kathy Nelson; brother, Danny Ray Edgar; and grandparents, Johnny and Emogene Jones.

Survivors include: daughter, Jessica Hayes (Jason); life companion, Dave Ramsey; two loved bonus children, Kevin Ramsey (Christa) and Stacy Ramsey; mother, Velma Darrow; six siblings; adoptive parents, Bob and Mauria Aspell and their four children; 14 grandchildren; and beloved childhood friend, Barbara Oliver.

A memorial service was held Sept. 7, 2019, at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at stockdale-moodyfs.com.

Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services of Rogers was in charge of arrangements.

Sherry Rena Thurman Shrum

Sherry Rena Thurman Shrum, 59, of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Jan. 11, 1960, in Siloam Springs the daughter of Ira Jay and Verna (Woodruff) Thurman. She graduated from Siloam Springs High School and received her Bachelor's degree from John Brown University. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Tyson Foods.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Jay Thurman.

Survivors include her husband Jim Shrum; one stepson, Michael Shrum of Siloam Springs; two sons, Jason Shrum and wife Ashley of Huntsville, Ark., and Jared Shrum and wife Katy of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren, Jayden, Jonathan, Jordan, Jet, and Channing; her mother, Verna Coyle and her husband Bill of Farmington, Ark.; three stepbrothers, Ralph Coyle and wife Janet of Sacramento, Calif., Leo Coyle and wife Christine of West Jordan, Utah, and Jason Coyle and wife Sherry of Lovelock, Nev.

Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 09/11/2019