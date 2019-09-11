Liberty Kidd, a senior at Lincoln High School, was crowned Miss Clothespin 2019 in this year's pageant, held Aug. 18 at Prairie Grove High School.

The pageant had 64 contestants, according to Beth Coyle, president of Prairie Grove Junior Civic League.

The pageant is one of several projects sponsored by the league to meet the needs of those in the community. The League, organized in March 1965 and federated June 1965, is a part of the National Federation of Women's clubs.

General News on 09/11/2019