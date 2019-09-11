FARMINGTON

Jessica Todd, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Heath Eiler, 19, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Savanah Elsey, 23, of Farmington , was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations.

Marshall Kuhlman, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 25 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Daniel Mathias, 40, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 26 in connection with possession of a counterfeit substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Hooper, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

By Phonasasivixay, 42, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A juvenile was cited Aug. 27 in connection with communication of a false alarm/causing action by an official or agency.

Eddie Ray Sutton, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Danielle Galland, 23, of Bentonville, was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Anthony Wagner, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of schedule IV or V.

Joe Mcdaniel, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Rhonda Bunch, 60, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rose Carter, 19, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Cole Riggins, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine.

Caytlynn Spezzano, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 31 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Luttrell, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Isaiah Williamson, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 31 was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Kenneth Sprecher, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Ryan Spencer, 50, homeless, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with disorderly conduct,.

Charlie Matthews, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bryan Jones, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Kody Cone, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Heath Noble, 45, of Wesley, was arrested Sept. 4 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony, theft by receiving, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI, driving on suspended license.

Lawrence Hendrix, 38, of Richmond, Calif., was arrested Sept. 4 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI.

Paul Smith, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Freisha Garcia, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, furnishing prohibited articles.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Hunter DeVault, 28, of Prairie Grove was arrested Aug. 25 in connection with DWI, driving left of center.

Tye McNair, 38, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 28 in connection with public intoxication.

Jeremy Coyle, 39, of Prairie Grove was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with DWI, open container, no insurance.

Jenna Sites, 23, of Howe, Okla., was arrested Aug. 28 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended driver's license, no liability insurance.

Markel Eubanks, 28, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Tannehill, 42, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with theft by receiving, driving on suspended driver's license, failure to register vehicle.

Felecia Stout, 21, of Springdale was cited Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeremy Thompson, 32, of Springdale was arrested Aug. 30 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eric Pergeson, 47, of Prairie Grove was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bianca Hernandez, 19, of Springdale was cited Aug. 30 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at stop light.

Juvenile male, 15, of Prairie Grove was arrested Aug. 30 in connection with domestic battery 3rd, endangering welfare of minor, criminal mischief.

Juvenile male, 14, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 30 in connection with battery 3rd.

Kyle Kiser, 35, of Elkins was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jacob Darnell, 20, Monticello, Ark., was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collin Barnett, 18, of Monticello, Ark., was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Little, 38, of Lincoln was arrested Sept. 1 in connection with possession of controlled substance, careless driving, no proof of insurance.

Emily Bailey, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jamie Hayes, 21, of Tomball, Texas, was arrested Sept. 2 in connection with DWI.

Matthew Carney, 31, of Lincoln was cited Sept. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rickey Harrington, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jennifer Ward, 34, of Springdale was cited Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kandace Thompson, 34, of Cane Hill was cited Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile male, 16, of Prairie Grove was cited Sept. 3 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Reed, 35, of Prairie Grove was cited Sept. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Brady, 33, of Prairie Grove was cited Sept. 4 in connection with theft of property.

Brook Lamb, 37, of Fayetteville was cited Sept. 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amanda Waters, 40, of Prairie Grove was arrested Sept. 5 in connection with DWI, open container, speeding.

Craig Greene, 35, of Springdale was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Paul Smith, 24, of Prairie Grove was cited Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Chase Craft, 28, of Fayetteville was cited Sept. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

General News on 09/11/2019