MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's 2019 senior high football team and managers posed inside the indoor training facility that is part of the new field house contained within the school's $16 million Sports Complex. The team celebrated Friday's 27-7 win over rival Prairie Grove to open Cardinal Stadium.

FARMINGTON -- Execution in the passing game and a running quarterback gave Farmington an advantage over rival Prairie Grove, which never attempted a pass in the first half.

The visitors racked up 142 yards on 33 runs in the first half, but only produced 7 points and the game changed in the second half.

In the preseason Farmington coach Mike Adams said the team hoped to take advantage of a running quarterback with senior Marqwaveon Watson filling in for the injured Tate Sutton.

Watson's ability to scramble, avoid sacks and gain yardage loomed large in Farmington's 27-7 win over rival Prairie Grove Friday as the school opened its brand new $16 million sports complex with a varsity win.

Watson led the Cardinals on a critical 14-play, 81-yard drive to tie the score on Farmington's first possession. The first scramble generated positive yardage, but was brought back by a penalty. On second-and-11, Watson ran 22 yards for a first down at the Prairie Grove 23. On second-and-7 inside the 10, Watson avoided a loss by reversing field. Prairie Grove let him know he had their attention by dogpiling and popping off his helmet. Undaunted Watson took one play off and came back to toss a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drew Sturgeon.

"It was a huge factor. Our best play in the first half was when we dropped back to pass and they flushed Marqwaveon and he made some really good runs. That was big for us. He does add a different dimension. You're going to have to account for him or he's going to hurt you with his legs so that was big," Mike Adams said.

Watson, who played receiver last season, completed all 5 passing attempts for 40 yards on the opening drive. He was 2-of-3 for 12 yards on a drive to start the second half and passing success became one of the differences in the game.

"He did a good job throwing the football. That's not his forte, but he's worked really hard on it. (Offensive Coordinator) Spencer (Adams) works with him every day on the fundamentals, footwork, throwing angles, a lot of stuff. It's paid off. He's becoming a decent thrower and he'll get better," Mike Adams said.

Starting center Jared Jowers was one of the offensive linemen protecting Watson and giving him time to throw.

"The whole team, the second half, we got it together. We played as a team and we just ran up the score," Jowers said.

Meanwhile, Prairie Grove struggled to protect its quarterback Knox Laird, who was sacked several times by blitzes in the second half. The Tigers couldn't sustain any drives and went scoreless over the final two quarters.

"We had to come off of our game that was keeping us there, things happen like that. We didn't capitalize and they just beat us," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

Sturgeon kicked three extra-points and had two kickoffs go into the end zone for touchbacks. He took a jet sweep handoff and ran the ball 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Farmington pulled away.

"This is a great way to kick off the year. The whole community is behind us and we're so thankful for this stadium," Sturgeon said.

Sports on 09/11/2019