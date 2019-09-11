FARMINGTON

Fire-Police Softball Game

The inaugural softball game between Farmington fire and police departments will be held 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Farmington Sports Complex. There's a $5 admission fee; children 12 and under are free. Admission includes hamburger or hotdog, chips and drink. Proceeds benefit Farmington with a Cop.

Fall Festival

The third anual Farmington Fall Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Creekside Park off Broyles Street. Activities will include pony rides, children's art show, face painting, photo booth, games, food and live music. Free daffodil bulbs will be handed out to Farmington residents.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Chamber Meeting

Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the school administration office in downtown Prairie Grove. The chamber will sponsor a ribbon cutting and official grand opening for the new administration building. If interested in attending, email Dale Reed at dreed1@arvest.com.

WEDINGTON

Fire Department Country Breakfast

Wedington Volunteer Fire Deparment will have its annual country breakfast, 6-11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at the station, 3496 Highway 16 West (5 miles from I-49).

Tickets are $6 for adults, $2 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.

