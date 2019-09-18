MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior Jackson Sorters and the Tigers seek a win this Friday when they host Pottsville at 7 p.m. at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium. The Tigers lost last week, 45-8, on the road at Dardanelle.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Predictions going in did not favor Prairie Grove on the road two hours away at Dardanelle Friday which became a 45-8 nonconference loss.

Dardanelle was expected to weld an advantage on both the offensive and defensive fronts with more overall team speed. Based on its performance in week one, some observers thought Prairie Grove seemed one-dimensional due to generating a mere 9 passing yards against Farmington.

Prairie Grove fullback Foster Layman said the team enjoyed the experience of playing in the first varsity football game Sept. 6, 2019 at Farmington's new $16 million sports complex and Cardinal Stadium acknowledging the Tiger fans who came out to root for them.

"It was really fun. It was really exciting seeing all the people who showed up to watch us and we were all ready to go out there and we were just ready for whatever would happen. We were just going to see who the better team was," Layman said.

Farmington won 27-7 and Layman said the Tigers sought to learn from their mistakes coming into week two.

"We were just looking at film, watching film, making sure we see what we can improve and get better at for next week's game," Layman said.

One line for week two had Prairie Grove staying within a 2-point conversion, but almost everybody picking a winner didn't think the Tigers would prevail on the road. On the other end of the spectrum, some selected Dardanelle by 30. Others gave the Sandlizards a 10-to-14 point spread.

Prairie Grove began the game with three linemen on the sideline in street clothes including junior Dallas Meyer (5-5, 160), who tore his ACL, underwent surgery and has been working through rehab; classmate Alex Kirik (5-11, 170), who was expected to start at left guard and rotate at defensive end this season; plus sophomore Dustin Tuck (5-9, 200).

The Tigers again proved they can run the ball at times. Cade Grant converted an early third-and-five with an 11-yard carry. Later in the game Layman gained 9 yards up the middle. Grant nearly broke a long run into the end zone but was pulled down after a 52-yard sprint. He capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Prairie Grove also connected on passing plays of 57 yards from Knox Laird to Keiandre Hobbs and backup quarterback Paytin Higgins' 17-yard completion to Caden Redfern but hindered their own productivity with turnovers and penalties. A flag was thrown on Redfern's reception. The Tigers suffered two turnovers losing a fumble and throwing one interception. Those miscues proved dire on the road. Both teams were heavily penalized.

Dardanelle outgained the Tigers 523 to 294 in total offense bolstered by a 238 to 57 advantage in passing yardage. The Sandlizards rolled up 285 rushing yards while Prairie Grove rushed for 237. Dardanelle faired slightly better on third down (5-of-9) compared to a 4-of-10 third down conversion rate for Prairie Grove.

Layman said the Tigers appreciate fans who travel to away games.

"We like how our fans will follow us around and go wherever they need to go to support us," Layman said.

Up next for the Tigers is another 0-2 team, Pottsville, which scored six touchdowns in a season-opening, 53-42, loss to Lincoln coach Don Harrison's former team, Newport, on Sept. 6, but was limited to two scores in Friday's 42-14 loss to Booneville.

Prairie Grove faced a similar scenario last season before individual heroes emerged turning the season around. The 2018 transformation started on defense when the Tigers won at Pottsville, 19-0, sparked by a shutout. The offense must get going and put points on the board and take some pressure off the defense.

Can they do it again, this year at home?

Coaches are hard at work banking on the possibilities putting together a game plan.

DARDANELLE 45, PRAIRIE GROVE 8

Prairie Grove^0^8^0^0^--^8

Dardanelle^14^14^10^7^--^45

