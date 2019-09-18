Saturday, Sept. 21
(Wagon rides will be available from the college building to the museum gallery)
7-10 a.m. All You Can Eat Country Breakfast, $8
7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Photography Contest, sign up at the T-shirt sales table
8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Quilt Show, Spinning, Lace Demonstrations in the College building
7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Debut of a new book on the History of Cane Hill, table on the College grounds
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 'Men of Earth, 19th Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas' Pottery Exhibit, Cane
Hill Gallery.
10 a.m. Live Music, East of Zion
10 a.m. "History of Quilting," College auditorium
10:30 a.m. Doubles Horseshoe Tournament starts
11 a.m. Heritage School performance
11 a.m. "Overview of Spinning," College auditorium
12 p.m. Live Music, East of Zion
1-4 p.m. Live Music, Boston Mountain Playboys
1 p.m. "Cane Hill's Past, Present, and Future," College auditorium
2 p.m. Tatting presentation, College auditorium
4 p.m "Cane Hill's Role in the Civil War," College auditorium
Sunday, Sept. 22
7-10 a.m. All You Can Eat Country Breakfast $8
7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Debut of a new book on the History of Cane Hill, table on College grounds
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Quilt Show in the College building
8 a.m.- 3 p.m. "Men of Earth, 19th Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas" Pottery Exhibit, Cane
Hill Gallery.
10 a.m. Church Services on the College grounds
12 pm. Live Music, The Remingtons
1-2 p.m. Live Music, Pat Hall and the Hospitones
Both Days
Arts and Crafts, food trucks, sorghum and hominy making, homemade apple butter/sorghum, Cane Hill T-shirt sales, antique tractors, Kids Zone.
Sponsors: WER Architects, KINCO Construction, PG Telco, Simmons Bank, Lincoln Farmer Co-op
Print Headline: Cane Hill Harvest Festival