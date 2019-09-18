Saturday, Sept. 21

(Wagon rides will be available from the college building to the museum gallery)

7-10 a.m. All You Can Eat Country Breakfast, $8

7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Photography Contest, sign up at the T-shirt sales table

8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Quilt Show, Spinning, Lace Demonstrations in the College building

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Debut of a new book on the History of Cane Hill, table on the College grounds

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 'Men of Earth, 19th Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas' Pottery Exhibit, Cane

Hill Gallery.

10 a.m. Live Music, East of Zion

10 a.m. "History of Quilting," College auditorium

10:30 a.m. Doubles Horseshoe Tournament starts

11 a.m. Heritage School performance

11 a.m. "Overview of Spinning," College auditorium

12 p.m. Live Music, East of Zion

1-4 p.m. Live Music, Boston Mountain Playboys

1 p.m. "Cane Hill's Past, Present, and Future," College auditorium

2 p.m. Tatting presentation, College auditorium

4 p.m "Cane Hill's Role in the Civil War," College auditorium

Sunday, Sept. 22

7-10 a.m. All You Can Eat Country Breakfast $8

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Debut of a new book on the History of Cane Hill, table on College grounds

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Quilt Show in the College building

8 a.m.- 3 p.m. "Men of Earth, 19th Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas" Pottery Exhibit, Cane

Hill Gallery.

10 a.m. Church Services on the College grounds

12 pm. Live Music, The Remingtons

1-2 p.m. Live Music, Pat Hall and the Hospitones

Both Days

Arts and Crafts, food trucks, sorghum and hominy making, homemade apple butter/sorghum, Cane Hill T-shirt sales, antique tractors, Kids Zone.

Sponsors: WER Architects, KINCO Construction, PG Telco, Simmons Bank, Lincoln Farmer Co-op

