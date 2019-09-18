I have been concerned, and anxious to hear from a friend in Virginia. Pam Fawver, a niece of my long-time friend Elsie Hanger, lives on the shore of Virginia, and the best I could tell, they were in the center of the hurricane as it blew up along the coast. I don't have her phone number yet. We have only kept in touch by mail. Her daughter was to have surgery the 4th, the time the hurricane was due.

Remembering it was Grandparent's Day, Keith and Karen Lipford, Caleb and Allee spent Sunday afternoon with Karen's parents, Johnny and Anna Cheatham, and the time was fully enjoyed, with music, ball-game, etc., until church time that night.

Keith had also spent Saturday with Johnny and Anna, helping with the many farm jobs and the visit was enjoyed there, too. To cap the day off for Keith, his Alma Mater, Mississippi State, won the ball game!

Sugar Hill Church is planning their annual "autumn hay ride and cookout," for Saturday evening, Sept 21. This is earlier than usual, because last year in October it was too cold for comfort. They will have a Bible lesson for the youngsters and the hay ride around the countryside for the young and young at heart. Then the cookout and "eats" for all. Every one is welcome and urged to attend for the fellowship.

The door is also open every Sunday at the Sugar Hill Church for all who can come for Sunday School and Church Services.

Happy birthday to Jennifer Cannon, Pam Watson, Bill Morris, Jody Cheatham, Elaine Reed, Judy Braly, Stacy Luginbuel, Bryce Bradley, Bessie Smith, Casey Rigsbee, Mike Summers, Ashelyn Myers.

Happy anniversary to Joshua and Angel Myers, Tim and Amanda Taylor.

Happy years, all!

