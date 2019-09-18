Photos: Jones, Nichols

Frances Emily Davis

Frances Emily Davis, 76, of West Fork, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the daughter of Clyde Emery and Irene (Nicholson) Sargent.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Davis; one daughter, Tina Wells; one infant grandson, Wayne Holiday III; her parents; and one brother, Charlie Sargent.

Survivors include two sons, Kendall Davis and his wife Lara and Thomas Davis and his wife LiNan; three brothers, David, Tommy and Emery Sargent; one sister, Donna Beard; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and her extended bluegrass family.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the West Fork Cemeteryand no graveside service was held.

Jim High

Jim High, 65, of Farmington, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. He was born June 23, 1954, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Wayne and Mary High.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Holly Seaton High; a son, Spencer High and wife Star, and their daughter Sidra Bote; his mother, Mary High; a niece, Christa Muse and husband Paul; and a great-nephew Hayden Lawrence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 Government Ave. in Fayetteville, Ark.

Susan Carol Jones

Susan Carol Jones, 63, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Logsdon Sr.; mother, Mildred (McDonald) Logsdon; brothers, Joseph Logsdon and Thomas Logsdon.

She is survived by her husband, John Jones (Haysville, Kan.); daughters, Stephanie (Jesse) Larkins, Kimberly Alley; grandchildren, Kaylee and Brodee Ferry, Jace and Jax Larkins (Mulvane, Kan.), Corrie Jones,(Las Vegas, Nev.); siblings, William (Shirlene) Logsdon Jr., Debbie (Les) Burlison, Kerrie Logsdon (Prairie Grove, Ark.), Sandra Finn (Manford, Okla.), David (Gina) Logsdon (Buena Park, Calif.); and her pups, Bennie and Bo.

Memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby, Kan. A memorial has been established with Kansas Wildlife and Parks and Victory in the Valley.

Don W. Nichols

Don W. Nichols, 76, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Lincoln, Ark., to Emmitt and Eva Buttry Nichols. He was the man who took care of everyone. No matter your faith, background or the baggage you might carry, he cared about you. He taught us all how to love the Lord with all your heart, how to sit and listen to gain knowledge and wisdom, how to enjoy good food and savor life. He knew how to laugh and not take ourselves too seriously. He loved his family with all his heart, including his church family. While those of us here on earth will miss him, we know he is rejoicing with the angels.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Judith Nichols of the home; two daughters, Tracy Nelson and husband Randy of Bentonville and Amber Ray of Prairie Grove; one sister, Carol Mattke of West Fork; and four grandchildren, Brandy, Cory, Amanda and Nathan.

Memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Main Street Baptist Church, Farmington, Ark., with the Reverend Tom Hodges officiating.

Harry R. Ruland

Harry R. Ruland, 81, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Weatherford, Texas, the son of Custer Campbell and Lilly Marie (Parker) Ruland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joyce Reed.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jerry Voleta Ruland; one son, Harry "Ray" Ruland II and his wife Casie of Prairie Grove; one daughter, Vi Ruland Schooler and her husband Allen of Lincoln, Ark.; three granddaughters, Karen Fineburg, Jennifer Ebson and Sydney Ruland; and four great-grandchildren.

Janie Faye Shoemaker-Parker

Janie Faye Shoemaker-Parker, 58, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

She was born Aug. 12, 1961, in Bevier, Mo., to Wayne and Cora Lee Shoemaker. She was a woman of faith and believed we will all be together again. She was a kind, loving woman. She loved being outside to enjoy the sunshine, traveling, and visiting new places. She always wanted to learn new things and appreciated every moment life had to offer.

Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Gardner; sons, Jeremy Heminger, Tim Heminger, and Joe Gardner; brother, Mark Shoemaker; and sisters, Rebecca Sanford, Kelly Davis, and Kimberly Shoemaker; grandchildren, Austin and Katelyn Gardner. She also loved her work family at the Washington County Road Department. She will be missed dearly.

A service to celebrate her life was held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the West Fork Community Center. Family request that any memorials, condolences, or flowers be sent to 814 Prairie Oaks Dr., Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

