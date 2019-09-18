Clarence Wiles and his wife, Sue, of West Fork, eat breakfast with their grandson, Caleb, 8, a second grader at Williams Elementary in Farmington. The school hosted a Salute to Heroes in memory of 9-11 and to honor first responders, active and retired military. Clarence Wiles served in the U.S Army from 1961 to 1964.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Charles Christian, a member of the Arkansas National Guard, eats breakfast with his son, Cooper, 7, during the eighth annual Salute to Heroes hosted by Williams Elementary School on Sept. 11. First responders and active and retired military were invited to the breakfast and tribute in memory of 9-11. Third grade teacher Andrea Jenkins organized the first breakfast as a way to recognize those who "deserve to be recognized," she said.

