Hello everyone! Fall is almost here and with it brings cooler temperatures! The trees on the square are changing and actually if you were paying attention, they have been slowly changing for several weeks now. Its always amazing to me how the seasons go on.

Hey! Story Time with Ms. Leandra is starting up again, 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Children ages 3 and up are invited to come here to the library with an adult. We have stories and a craft. We have a real good time and it's always free! From now until the holidays (which are right around the corner) we will meet each Wednesday at 10 a.m. here at the library.

Check out our Face Book page for more information and upcoming events.

Don't forget we have fishing poles that may be checked out just like a book and kept for 2 weeks. We also have a lot of the latest DVDs for you to enjoy as the weather continues to cool down. We always have lots and lots of books, and if we don't have what you are wanting, then we will try and get them for you at another library and have them sent here. Just something we do, free of charge of course!

One new thing.....you no longer have to make a reservation for a computer, just find an empty one, sit down and sign in using your library card. Yup, its that easy!

Remember The Arkansas Apple Festival is coming and we will be closed that Friday and Saturday.

Come see us!

--DIANNA PAYNE IS LIBRARY DIRECTOR AT LINCOLN PUBLIC LIBRARY.

Community on 09/25/2019